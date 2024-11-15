Help with Accumulating Profit in Monthly Summary Based on Trades
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Thanks, @Fernando Carreiro
I believe it would be more appropriate in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section.
Can you please help by having it moved to that section?
OTMT Howard #: Thanks, @Fernando Carreiro. I believe it would be more appropriate in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section. Can you please help by having it moved to that section?Done!
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Hello MQL5 Community,
I’m working on a function to calculate and display the profit summary for specific periods (weekly or monthly) based on trades with a particular magic number. However, I’m encountering an issue where the profit summary shows individual profits for each month but does not correctly accumulate the total profit from multiple trades opened within the same period.
The Current Issue:
sample of my terminal log for the monthly period:
2024.05.15 21:00:00 Symbol.fs,H1: Profit Summary
Period Start : 2024.05.01 00:00
Total Profit : 69.55
2024.06.12 21:00:00 Symbol.fs,H1: Profit Summary
Period Start : 2024.06.01 00:00
Total Profit : 348.25
As seen from the log, only the start of new month profits are shown though there were 11 total trades.
Thank you for your time and any help or suggestions you can provide.
Regards,
Benjamin