Write in your blogs, let the mods say
Did you make a search - at last once (I looked at your screenshot)?
If you did so you could see the following -
Why waste time writing a blog post on mql5.com?
Besides, the blogs are indexing in google in good way so many users (especially the sellers and signal providers) are writing to the blogs because they want to promote something.
because admins from the service desk are moderating the blogs
Good morning
More rules....
AND what are these rules?
let me guess.
It is forbidden to put indicator screens so the code is not given.
it is forbidden to put ex5
because only the marketplace can do it.
It is forbidden to try to make a call to create a private team.
Good morning
More rules....
AND what are these rules?
let me guess.
It is forbidden to put indicator screens so the code is not given.
it is forbidden to put ex5
because only the marketplace can do it.
It is forbidden to try to make a call to create a private team.
We understand your frustrations - sometimes MQL5’s rules can feel very restrictive indeed, especially around visibility and content control.
Still, a well-written blog can add value and attract interest to your work. In order to achieve this you need to invest your time and effort (not just irritation and sarcasm that we see coming from your side thus far).
We understand your frustrations - sometimes MQL5’s rules can feel very restrictive indeed, especially around visibility and content control.
Still, a well-written blog can add value and attract interest to your work. In order to achieve this you need to invest your time and effort (not just irritation and sarcasm that we see coming from your side thus far).
My decision is made.
I won't be doing much on the site anymore.
Tired of being moderated all the time.
Good morning
More rules....
AND what are these rules?
let me guess.
It is forbidden to put indicator screens so the code is not given.
it is forbidden to put ex5
because only the marketplace can do it.
It is forbidden to try to make a call to create a private team.
If you do not like it so you can place everything in the blogs, and the admins will decide about legal promotion or illegal promotion (admins who validated to you be a seller here for example).
Good morning
More rules....
AND what are these rules?
let me guess.
It is forbidden to put indicator screens so the code is not given.
it is forbidden to put ex5
because only the marketplace can do it.
It is forbidden to try to make a call to create a private team.
First time seeing those for blogs . Is it true ?
You can write articles , and if it passes the checks metaquotes has maintained an excellent google seo score over the decades ,the article will get a lot of traffic so whatever you've linked in your article (video on youtube for instance) will explode . Then the rise in views on youtube will bring youtube traffic to your video which will bring traffic to your article.
All of the above will lead to eyes on your page and your blogs and your products.
Good morning
More rules....
AND what are these rules?
let me guess.
It is forbidden to put indicator screens so the code is not given.
it is forbidden to put ex5 because only the marketplace can do it.
It is forbidden to try to make a call to create a private team.
Those are allowed in the "blog" section, as far as I am aware. Here are the rules for that section. Read them and you will be better informed.
The link is available in the the footer menu. You can also add your own personalised link in your profile "wall" thread or "about" introduction.
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Good morning
Why waste time writing a blog post on mql5.com?
They are not even put in the menus where I have the vision which decreases on the PC interface
I haven't looked at the smartphone interface, but in my opinion it's done
If I were to write an article, would it appear in my news feed?
I'm not even sure if SEO is assured!!!