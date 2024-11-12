Why EA not working on MT4
HI all, need help to check why my EA is not making any trade on MT4 VPS. I migrated it and no errors appear, but then it is not making any trade. Did you see anything weird/incorrect I should correct????
you only added it today. what makes you think that it is not trading? Contact the seller if you think that there is a problem.You should block out the name of the ea on your images, as mentioning names of products is prohibited on the forum.
MQL5 VPS is the other your Metatrader but in cloud.
If you sucessfully migrated/synchronized everything so your home Metatrader has nothing to do with the trading and with this EA anymore (because the trades are mode on MQL5 VPS which is your other Metatrader in cloud).
If EA is not traded on MQL5 VPS (seems - on your other Metatrader which is in cloud) so check specification of this symbol (XAU/USD) about when (the time) the broker is allowed to trade this symbol, and check with author (owner/seller) of this EA for support.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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HI all, need help to check why my EA is not making any trade on MT4 VPS. I migrated it and no errors appear, but then it is not making any trade. Did you see anything weird/incorrect I should correct????