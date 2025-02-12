Purchased NASDAQ subscription for MT5, but no real-time data - page 2
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I am screening all NASDAQ stocks every business day to see potential opportunities, and I want to sort them according to certain characteristics like daily change, spread, last price, etc. The problem is that you can't do this if the ask/bid prices are not visible. It would sort only stocks with ask/bid prices visible, namely, those first 500 stocks only. Others are not included in sorting. My initial plan was to see all stocks and their bid/ask prices and daily change when market opens, and then sort them as I wish. But with this only-500-stocks-visibility rule, it's impossible now. I know I can do this in TradingView, but I have custom indicators in MT5 that are not available in TradingView.
Why not implementing an indicator that acts like a market scanner. I implemented one that instantiates my indicators on around 4k+ symbols so it scans every second while using as little as a few % CPU usage.
Also I don't need to have all symbols in the market watch since
obtains all symbols even those that are not in your market watch.
Why not implementing an indicator that acts like a market scanner. I implemented one that instantiates my indicators on around 4k+ symbols so it scans every second while using as little as a few % CPU usage.
Also I don't need to have all symbols in the market watch since
obtains all symbols even those that are not in your market watch.
Great idea, though CPU-wise I may still experience problems, since I already have loaded indicators already. But thanks for the advice.
Ok. You can manage the Market Watch by code, nothing is then preventing you to do what you want.
Can you please clarify what you mean managing Market Watch by code?
i bought the Nasdaq subscriptions a few days ago. I can't get it to work at all. But I'm brand new to Metatrader, I wanted to use the data through the python interface.
I see it under "My Purchase" I can activate it, which seems to do something, but I don't see any real-time data and when I try to download historical data I can't get any unless I go back 3 trading days.
Likely something dumb I'm doing any help would be greatly appreciated
i bought the Nasdaq subscriptions a few days ago. I can't get it to work at all. But I'm brand new to Metatrader, I wanted to use the data through the python interface.
I see it under "My Purchase" I can activate it, which seems to do something, but I don't see any real-time data and when I try to download historical data I can't get any unless I go back 3 trading days.
Likely something dumb I'm doing any help would be greatly appreciated
contact the seller/author. mq and the admins have 0 to do with customer support for the products sold there.
Also, NEVER use the mt5 installer downloaded from this site. It is almost always a beta version, and often bugged, and it may not even update chart prices for a full week due to bugs.
Always download the mt5 installer from a broker.
Thanks Michael, can you recommend a broker to download from? I tried this earlier but it seem to limit my ability to look up US stocks...
thanks
contact the seller/author. mq and the admins have 0 to do with customer support for the products sold there.
Also, NEVER use the mt5 installer downloaded from this site. It is almost always a beta version, and often bugged, and it may not even update chart prices for a full week due to bugs.
Always download the mt5 installer from a broker.
Thanks Michael, can you recommend a broker to download from? I tried this earlier but it seem to limit my ability to look up US stocks...
thanks
broker names or broker recommendations are not allowed on the forum. Moderators would remove the broker name, even if I had 1 to recommend.
Ah that makes sense, and nice that some place still have integrity. For posterity, I found what I looking for by searching on youtube for "using Metatrader5 with stocks" and was able to get something going on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rit7qf3i_tA&ab_channel=PetkoAleksandrov
Lets see if it makes a difference...
broker names or broker recommendations are not allowed on the forum. Moderators would remove the broker name, even if I had 1 to recommend.