Purchased NASDAQ subscription for MT5, but no real-time data
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I have purchased NASDAQ subscription to get real time data for all US stocks, but I can only see the first 200-300 stock bid/ask prices for stocks starting with letter A. All other stocks have just symbol name, but no bid/ask price in the Market Watch. What might be the problem? How to make MT5 show all stocks' bid/ask prices?
1. Check with your data vendor.
2. Right-click in the Market Watch, select "Symbols" to manage which stocks are actively displayed.
I assume the vendor is Metaquotes itself, that's why I opened this post here in the forum.
I can choose which symbols to show through Market Watch. I choose Show All, and it gives me the list of 5000 stocks out of 10000 possible. But among those 5000, only first 400-500 actively show ask/bid prices, others are just empty cells (see screenshot).
In case you are using mt5 installer from this website, then, do not do that. It is only for beta testing purposes and often fails to show prices in realtime due to beta testing bugs. Instead download the installer from a trusted broker.
But as the moderator instructed, market watch will not update prices over the weekends. The prices that you do have, could be from anytime prior to end of market session.Also chat to the provider of your data subscription for support. The broker and data provider are always your first point of contact. This website is only supported by "regular" users like yourself -- including the moderators.
Try again on Monday morning, when markets are open.
It's not about the day of the week, the situation has been same for all days of the week.
So, just for update. When I delete the first 500 that have ask/bid prices, the next 500 now show ask/bid prices.
It seems that MT5 Market Watch displays only ask/bid prices for first 500 assets and ignores anything after that. You need to hide/delete first 500 in order to see next 500. Quite interesting and weird why it's so.
In case you are using mt5 installer from this website, then, do not do that. It is only for beta testing purposes and often fails to show prices in realtime due to beta testing bugs. Instead download the installer from a trusted broker.
But as the moderator instructed, market watch will not update prices over the weekends. The prices that you do have, could be from anytime prior to end of market session.Also chat to the provider of your data subscription for support. The broker and data provider are always your first point of contact. This website is only supported by "regular" users like yourself -- including the moderators.
I can download MT5 from a trusted broker, but then the broker may not offer all stocks among its Sumbols. Which broker does really offer Symbols for all NASDAQ companies, for example?
It's not about the day of the week, the situation has been same for all days of the week.
So, just for update. When I delete the first 500 that have ask/bid prices, the next 500 now show ask/bid prices.
It seems that MT5 Market Watch displays only ask/bid prices for first 500 assets and ignores anything after that. You need to hide/delete first 500 in order to see next 500. Quite interesting and weird why it's so.
nice find. thanks for informing us of your findings.
It's not about the day of the week, the situation has been same for all days of the week.
So, just for update. When I delete the first 500 that have ask/bid prices, the next 500 now show ask/bid prices.
It seems that MT5 Market Watch displays only ask/bid prices for first 500 assets and ignores anything after that. You need to hide/delete first 500 in order to see next 500. Quite interesting and weird why it's so.
500 is an MT5 limitation for performance reason.
The question is why do you need to add more than 500 symbols in the Market Watch ?
500 is an MT5 limitation for performance reason.
The question is why do you need to add more than 500 symbols in the Market Watch ?
I am screening all NASDAQ stocks every business day to see potential opportunities, and I want to sort them according to certain characteristics like daily change, spread, last price, etc. The problem is that you can't do this if the ask/bid prices are not visible. It would sort only stocks with ask/bid prices visible, namely, those first 500 stocks only. Others are not included in sorting. My initial plan was to see all stocks and their bid/ask prices and daily change when market opens, and then sort them as I wish. But with this only-500-stocks-visibility rule, it's impossible now. I know I can do this in TradingView, but I have custom indicators in MT5 that are not available in TradingView.
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