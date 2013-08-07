Market watch list limited to 100 elements

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Hi,

 in my MT5 the Market Watch List seems to be limited to 100 elements. After "Show All" I can see approx. 400 elements but only for the first 100 assets the ASK/BID price is computed.

 

How can I extend the market watch list to more than 100 elements?

 

This limitation restricts my programmed screener (EA) which iterates through the list since for elements > 100 my  EA can't compute a price.

 

Thank you.

Regards,

Chris 

 
zubr:

Hi,

 in my MT5 the Market Watch List seems to be limited to 100 elements. After "Show All" I can see approx. 400 elements but only for the first 100 assets the ASK/BID price is computed.

 

How can I extend the market watch list to more than 100 elements?

 

This limitation restricts my programmed screener (EA) which iterates through the list since for elements > 100 my  EA can't compute a price.

 

Thank you.

Regards,

Chris 

Can you provide details to reproduce your problem ?
 
angevoyageur:
Can you provide details to reproduce your problem ?

This is my market watch:

 

 

 

As you can see from the 101. element (AAL.UK) I get no more Bid and Ask prices. If I remove one of the previous elements, I also get then the prices for AAL.UK which become element 100 in the list.

Also for these elements I get in my EA the ASK/ BID price of 0.0 (using this code, where "currentySymbol" is for example AAL.UK):

 

Print("ASK: ", SymbolInfoDouble(currentSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK));
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