Market watch list limited to 100 elements
Hi,
in my MT5 the Market Watch List seems to be limited to 100 elements. After "Show All" I can see approx. 400 elements but only for the first 100 assets the ASK/BID price is computed.
How can I extend the market watch list to more than 100 elements?
This limitation restricts my programmed screener (EA) which iterates through the list since for elements > 100 my EA can't compute a price.
Thank you.
Regards,
Chris
Can you provide details to reproduce your problem ?
This is my market watch:
As you can see from the 101. element (AAL.UK) I get no more Bid and Ask prices. If I remove one of the previous elements, I also get then the prices for AAL.UK which become element 100 in the list.
Also for these elements I get in my EA the ASK/ BID price of 0.0 (using this code, where "currentySymbol" is for example AAL.UK):
Print("ASK: ", SymbolInfoDouble(currentSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK));
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Hi,
in my MT5 the Market Watch List seems to be limited to 100 elements. After "Show All" I can see approx. 400 elements but only for the first 100 assets the ASK/BID price is computed.
How can I extend the market watch list to more than 100 elements?
This limitation restricts my programmed screener (EA) which iterates through the list since for elements > 100 my EA can't compute a price.
Thank you.
Regards,
Chris