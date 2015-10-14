Help to create global variables with separate words
Hi Tanvir
First, you need to declare in your indicator/EA/script:
#property strict
To then get MT to display something different to the variable name in the input box, just put whatever you want to appear in an inline comment like this:
input MA_Period = 14; // MA Period
Or even something like:
input MA_Period = 14; // Please enter the MA Period
Hope that helps
Stuart Browne:Thank you very much Stuart Browne for your quick and helpful reply. its works!!. Thanks again.
Hi Tanvir
To then get MT to display something different to the variable name in the input box, just put whatever you want to appear in an inline comment like this:
Hi Tanvir
First, you need to declare in your indicator/EA/script:
To then get MT to display something different to the variable name in the input box, just put whatever you want to appear in an inline comment like this:
Or even something like:
Hope that helps
Tanvir Ahmed:Very welcome :)
Thank you very much Stuart Browne for your quick and helpful reply. its works!!. Thanks again.
Thank you very much Stuart Browne for your quick and helpful reply. its works!!. Thanks again.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I want to create global variable's word with separation.
I can create like below:
But I want to create like below:
If any one help me this simple/ critical issue, I would be very grateful to him/ her.