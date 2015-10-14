Help to create global variables with separate words

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Hi,

I want to create global variable's word with separation. 

I can create like below:

 

no space 

 But I want to create like below:

 with space


If any one help me this simple/ critical issue, I would be very grateful to him/ her.

 

Hi Tanvir

First, you need to declare in your indicator/EA/script:

 

#property strict

To then get MT to display something different to the variable name in the input box, just put whatever you want to appear in an inline comment like this:

input   MA_Period   = 14; // MA Period



Or even something like:

 

input   MA_Period   = 14; // Please enter the MA Period

Hope that helps

 
Stuart Browne:

Hi Tanvir

First, you need to declare in your indicator/EA/script:

 

To then get MT to display something different to the variable name in the input box, just put whatever you want to appear in an inline comment like this:



Or even something like:

 

Hope that helps

Thank you very much Stuart Browne for your quick and helpful reply. its works!!. Thanks again.
 
Tanvir Ahmed:
Thank you very much Stuart Browne for your quick and helpful reply. its works!!. Thanks again.
Very welcome :)
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