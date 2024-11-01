Applying templates to multiple charts
there are scripts on codebase that do just that.
The best approach is to run a script which allows you to switch between all symbols by button press and make the template persist
This script "ObjChartSample" comes with the software
If you know some coding, you can modify it further to use your template across all symbols
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Hi, I'm hoping someone can assist because I've been trying to find an answer/solution without any success.
I'd like to know if multiple charts can be selected all at once so the same template can be applied to them all. (Just like in Excel, where CTRL click selects all tabs.)
Thanks,