Applying templates to multiple charts

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Hi, I'm hoping someone can assist because I've been trying to find an answer/solution without any success.

I'd like to know if multiple charts can be selected all at once so the same template can be applied to them all.  (Just like in Excel, where CTRL click selects all tabs.)

Thanks,

 
there are scripts on codebase that do just that.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
there are scripts on codebase that do just that.

Sorry, I don't have any knowledge in this area.  Could you please elaborate or provide instructions on how to do so?

 
Carmen Louise Hamilton #: Sorry, I don't have any knowledge in this area.
Learn
 

The best approach is to run a script which allows you to switch between all symbols by button press and make the template persist


This script "ObjChartSample" comes with the software 


If you know some coding, you can modify it further to use your template across all symbols


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