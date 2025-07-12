Indicators: Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart
Thanks for the handy tool.
I have a suggestion (may be an option that can changed by user) to display the bar index start counting from bar 0 as "the most recent" bar.
It will be compatible with the "start position" parameter in timeseries functions like iTime() and CopyRates().
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Thanks for the handy tool.
I have a suggestion (may be an option that can changed by user) to display the bar index start counting from bar 0 as "the most recent" bar.
It will be compatible with the "start position" parameter in timeseries functions like iTime() and CopyRates().
Thank you for the proposition, but this feature was deliberately eliminated (and indexing goes from left to right), because it would require to update all values in the buffer upon every new bar formation. Current approach writes increased numbers into the last bar only.
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Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart:
WeekDays indicator displays Day Of Week, Week Of Year, Day Of Year or Bar Index in the Data Window, and optionally in labels on the chart.
Author: Stanislav Korotky