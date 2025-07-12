Indicators: Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart

New comment
 

Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart:

WeekDays indicator displays Day Of Week, Week Of Year, Day Of Year or Bar Index in the Data Window, and optionally in labels on the chart.

Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart

Author: Stanislav Korotky

 

Thanks for the handy tool.

I have a suggestion (may be an option that can changed by user) to display the bar index start counting from bar 0 as "the most recent" bar.

It will be compatible with the "start position" parameter in timeseries functions like iTime() and CopyRates().

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates

Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
  • www.mql5.com
Gets history data of MqlRates structure of a specified symbol-period in specified quantity into the rates_array array. The elements ordering of the...
 
amrali #:

Thanks for the handy tool.

I have a suggestion (may be an option that can changed by user) to display the bar index start counting from bar 0 as "the most recent" bar.

It will be compatible with the "start position" parameter in timeseries functions like iTime() and CopyRates().

Thank you for the proposition, but this feature was deliberately eliminated (and indexing goes from left to right), because it would require to update all values in the buffer upon every new bar formation. Current approach writes increased numbers into the last bar only.

 

Nice, provides me even more organization


 

Good idea just a pity there are 18 errors and 1 warning in the code

18

 
Robert Jenkins #Good idea just a pity there are 18 errors and 1 warning in the code

The pity is that you didn't download and install the two include files provided, before trying to compile.

New comment