Impossible to pay for rental of virtual server - MT4
Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rikoss/accounting/topup
Hey thank you for the tip! Unfortunately I need to verify my phone number first, but I am not receiving the SMS and I exceed the max amount of 3 tentatives per day. How can I sort it out in short time?
Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rikoss/accounting/topup
Hey thank you for the tip! Unfortunately I need to verify my phone number first, but I am not receiving the SMS and I exceed the max amount of 3 tentatives per day. How can I sort it out in short time?
Please read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
Please read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
Actually it seems I reached the max limit of request i can made, I still not received any SMS neither Telegram code. Is there a way to manually send from MQL5 team??
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HI All, I have issues while proceeding with payment for the rental of virtual server on MT4. I want to pay with card or Paypal, but when inserting my card/account details and press the continue button, the page freeze as it is loading and processing without giving any message or communication.
How can I do it???
Thank you!!!