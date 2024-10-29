Impossible to pay for rental of virtual server - MT4

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HI All, I have issues while proceeding with payment for the rental of virtual server on MT4.  I want to pay with card or Paypal, but when inserting my card/account details and press the continue button, the page freeze as it is loading and processing without giving any message or communication. 

How can I do it??? 

Thank you!!!

 

Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rikoss/accounting/topup



 

Hey thank you for the tip! Unfortunately I need to verify my phone number first, but I am not receiving the SMS and I exceed the max amount of 3 tentatives per day. How can I sort it out in short time? 


Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rikoss/accounting/topup


 
RikOss #:

Hey thank you for the tip! Unfortunately I need to verify my phone number first, but I am not receiving the SMS and I exceed the max amount of 3 tentatives per day. How can I sort it out in short time? 

Please read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973

 
RikOss #:

Hey thank you for the tip! Unfortunately I need to verify my phone number first, but I am not receiving the SMS and I exceed the max amount of 3 tentatives per day. How can I sort it out in short time? 

Try to request a code again

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Please read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973

Actually it seems I reached the max limit of request i can made, I still not received any SMS neither Telegram code. Is there a way to manually send from MQL5 team??

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