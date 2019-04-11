MT4 freezes when trying to pay for signal

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Hi. I am having difficulty subscribing to a signal because MT4 takes forever to process a payment.

I've reinstalled but the problem continues... I'm using my broker's MT4.

Paypal is no faster, and last time when I used a debit card, my funds were deducted but the process was not completed so I did not receive a subscription.

Any ideas? Thanks
Kent

 
Kent Slaughter:

Hi. I am having difficulty subscribing to a signal because MT4 takes forever to process a payment.

I've reinstalled but the problem continues... I'm using my broker's MT4.

Paypal is no faster, and last time when I used a debit card, my funds were deducted but the process was not completed so I did not receive a subscription.

Any ideas? Thanks
Kent

Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment in your MT4/5 terminal.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/illused/accounting/choosein


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