MT4 freezes when trying to pay for signal
Kent Slaughter:
Any ideas? Thanks
Hi. I am having difficulty subscribing to a signal because MT4 takes forever to process a payment.
I've reinstalled but the problem continues... I'm using my broker's MT4.
Paypal is no faster, and last time when I used a debit card, my funds were deducted but the process was not completed so I did not receive a subscription.
Any ideas? Thanks
Kent
Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment in your MT4/5 terminal.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/illused/accounting/choosein
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Hi. I am having difficulty subscribing to a signal because MT4 takes forever to process a payment.
I've reinstalled but the problem continues... I'm using my broker's MT4.
Paypal is no faster, and last time when I used a debit card, my funds were deducted but the process was not completed so I did not receive a subscription.
Any ideas? Thanks
Kent