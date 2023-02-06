Impossible to proceed with Virtual Server MT4
Hi All,
I continue to have an issue during the process to finalize the "Virtual Server" in MT4 platform. When i arrive in the payment method selection the button "Forward" remain not available even if all flags above pointed.
It works. You can double click on "Visa" and wait (I just checked).
I did not pay (I did not comtinue with payment with Visa) so I receive the following messages in Metatrader journal because of that -
By the way, the users are paying for MQL5 VPS directly from their forum account/profile.
It works. You can double click on "Visa" and wait (I just checked).
I did not pay (I did not comtinue with payment with Visa) so I receive the following messages in Metatrader journal because of that -
By the way, the users are paying for MQL5 VPS directly from their forum account/profile.
I try also but nothing change. Impossible to proceed. I'm using MT4 on Macbook
How is possible to proceed avoid MT4 directl on Website?
Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment during your MQL5 VPS payment.
Try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment during your MQL5 VPS payment.
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Hi All,
I continue to have an issue during the process to finalize the "Virtual Server" in MT4 platform. When i arrive in the payment method selection the button "Forward" remain not available even if all flags above pointed.