Looking for an Overview of All Structured Tables in the MQL5 Reference
I find your post unclear—what do you mean by "structured tables"?
Hi, thanks for your response!
By "structured tables," I mean organized overviews in the MQL5 Reference that present specific information in table form. You can see an example in my screenshot – it’s a table that describes String Functions, with columns **Function** and **Action**, which provide the function and its description.
There are similar tables for various topics, and I’m looking for a way to find all these tables (not just for functions, but also for other areas like constants, parameters, etc.) collected in one place within the MQL5 Reference. I hope this clarifies my question a bit!
Thanks again for your help!
Such tables are visual aids or design elements, not some special functionality of the documentation. They are not indexed in any special way. There is no "search" function for it.
There is a however a comprehensive list of functions and constants (see end of table of contents on the left panel of the documentation page) ...
List of MQL5 Functions List of MQL5 Constants
There is a however a comprehensive list of functions and constants (see end of table of contents on the left panel of the documentation page) ...
List of MQL5 Functions List of MQL5 Constants
Yes, I found that too, but there are tables between MQL5 Reference.
I would need all tables for a project, as they are an interface to quickly understand the programming language and simply to program faster.
I'll have to go through the whole MQL5 Reference, I'll just post the tables as a whole unit, I'm sure some will be happy.
Thanks for your help.
Please do not post them in the forum. The documentation is already structured and linking provided according to the functionality as per the authors.
There is even a book that goes into much more detail to help users learn — MQL5 programming for traders - Book on MQL5.com
Also, please be aware that any sort of automated crawling of the site is against the Terms and Conditions:
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Hello everyone,
I am searching for an overview or a way to find all structured tables in the MQL5 Reference. I’m not only looking for function-related tables (such as String Functions) but for any type of table that appears in the documentation. This could include information on various categories and topics like functions, constants, settings, or parameters.
Is there a way to view a complete list of these tables or to search for them specifically without going through the entire documentation? Perhaps someone has already found a method or can give me some tips on how to quickly access such structured information.
Thank you in advance for your help!