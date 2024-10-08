mql4 bmp sources

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hello everyone 
are there any sources to download .bmp files with different sizes to use in mql4 coding ?

thank you in advance.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Anjelo Northman : Witam wszystkich  . Czy jakieś źródło jest do pobrania plików .bmp o różnych rozmiarach do wykorzystania w kodowaniu MQL4? Z góry dziękuję.



Could you clarify what you want to do?
 
Paweł Wilski #:
Could you clarify what you want to do?

i want to use CBmpButton but all the bmp formats are not working with it.  
as i see its working with a specific type og bmp files which i couldnt find on the net, eben with changing the file type from png to bmp.

i wish if anyone know a site for a bmp files that works with mql4 

OR 

the correct way to change the png to bmp that works with mql4

 
Anjelo Northman #:
the correct way to change the png to bmp that works with mql4

Converting png to bmp is not difficult. I recently managed to do this using a random online service from the top of Google search results.

After that you will need photoshop to save bmp in 32 bit format A8 R8 G8 B8.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:
After that you will need photoshop to save bmp in 32 bit format A8 R8 G8 B8.

This screenshot shows the BMP file settings window in Photoshop. The red rectangles indicate the correct settings that are suitable for MT4.

Sorry for the Russian interface. This is an old screenshot I just found in one of my chats. I don't have Photoshop installed at the moment.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Converting png to bmp is not difficult. I recently managed to do this using a random online service from the top of Google search results.

After that you will need photoshop to save bmp in 32 bit format A8 R8 G8 B8.

There is probably an easier way to convert png to bmp for MT4. But I am not very good with images. I described the algorithm by which I managed to convert png to bmp for MT4.

By the way, as for the image size, it can also be changed in Photoshop. Therefore, you need to find an image whose size is not smaller than the size you need. A large image size is not a problem.

[edit]

Honestly, I'm a complete amateur in images and Photoshop. I was just randomly clicking on buttons in Photoshop like a monkey. And after several attempts I managed to save the image in the required BMP format for MT4.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

This screenshot shows the BMP file settings window in Photoshop. The red rectangles indicate the correct settings that are suitable for MT4.

Sorry for the Russian interface. This is an old screenshot I just found in one of my chats. I don't have Photoshop installed at the moment.i tri

i tried this way still gives me file not supported 
thank you Mr Vladislav Boyko

 
Anjelo Northman #:

i tried this way still gives me file not supported 

This can't be true. I've managed to do this several times, so this method definitely works.

Are you sure you selected the A8 R8 G8 B8 format when you saved the image in Photoshop?

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

This can't be true. I've managed to do this several times, so this method definitely works.

Are you sure you selected the A8 R8 G8 B8 format when you saved the image in Photoshop?

i even couldnt find the save as BMP i tried another file type which also not supported 
 
Anjelo Northman #:
i even couldnt find the save as BMP i tried another file type which also not supported 

Your screenshot has bmp format. After selecting bmp format, a window with bmp format settings should appear, where you can select the number of bits. In that window, there is a button for additional bmp modes or something like that.

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