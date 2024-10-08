mql4 bmp sources
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Could you clarify what you want to do?
i want to use CBmpButton but all the bmp formats are not working with it.
as i see its working with a specific type og bmp files which i couldnt find on the net, eben with changing the file type from png to bmp.
i wish if anyone know a site for a bmp files that works with mql4
OR
the correct way to change the png to bmp that works with mql4
the correct way to change the png to bmp that works with mql4
Converting png to bmp is not difficult. I recently managed to do this using a random online service from the top of Google search results.
After that you will need photoshop to save bmp in 32 bit format A8 R8 G8 B8.
After that you will need photoshop to save bmp in 32 bit format A8 R8 G8 B8.
This screenshot shows the BMP file settings window in Photoshop. The red rectangles indicate the correct settings that are suitable for MT4.
Sorry for the Russian interface. This is an old screenshot I just found in one of my chats. I don't have Photoshop installed at the moment.
Converting png to bmp is not difficult. I recently managed to do this using a random online service from the top of Google search results.
After that you will need photoshop to save bmp in 32 bit format A8 R8 G8 B8.
There is probably an easier way to convert png to bmp for MT4. But I am not very good with images. I described the algorithm by which I managed to convert png to bmp for MT4.
By the way, as for the image size, it can also be changed in Photoshop. Therefore, you need to find an image whose size is not smaller than the size you need. A large image size is not a problem.
[edit]
Honestly, I'm a complete amateur in images and Photoshop. I was just randomly clicking on buttons in Photoshop like a monkey. And after several attempts I managed to save the image in the required BMP format for MT4.
This screenshot shows the BMP file settings window in Photoshop. The red rectangles indicate the correct settings that are suitable for MT4.
Sorry for the Russian interface. This is an old screenshot I just found in one of my chats. I don't have Photoshop installed at the moment.i tri
i tried this way still gives me file not supported
thank you Mr Vladislav Boyko
i tried this way still gives me file not supported
This can't be true. I've managed to do this several times, so this method definitely works.
Are you sure you selected the A8 R8 G8 B8 format when you saved the image in Photoshop?
This can't be true. I've managed to do this several times, so this method definitely works.
Are you sure you selected the A8 R8 G8 B8 format when you saved the image in Photoshop?
i even couldnt find the save as BMP i tried another file type which also not supported
Your screenshot has bmp format. After selecting bmp format, a window with bmp format settings should appear, where you can select the number of bits. In that window, there is a button for additional bmp modes or something like that.
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are there any sources to download .bmp files with different sizes to use in mql4 coding ?
thank you in advance.