mql4 bmp sources - page 2

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Anjelo Northman #:
i even couldnt find the save as BMP i tried another file type which also not supported 

  1. Select this format

  2. Click the save button

  3. In the window that appears with bmp parameters there will be a button to open additional bmp parameters. There will be an A8 R8 G8 B8 option

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

  1. Select this format

  2. Click the save button

  3. In the window that appears with bmp parameters there will be a button to open additional bmp parameters. There will be an A8 R8 G8 B8 option

thank you Mr.  Vladislav Boyko 

with photoshop its works but i fount a program much easier like the one in your 1st screenshot it solves the problem as well 

the program name is: Pixelformer (plz check the screenshot in the attachment).

and the link in mql4 forum where i found it is: 
32-bit Bitmaps with Transparency - Free Forex Charts - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)


thank you so much for your help

32-bit Bitmaps with Transparency
32-bit Bitmaps with Transparency
  • 2015.12.22
  • smimon
  • www.mql5.com
This is just some information, rather than a question, but I thought I'd share it since I've been wondering how to do this for some time...
 
Anjelo Northman #:

thank you Mr.  Vladislav Boyko 

with photoshop its works but i fount a program much easier like the one in your 1st screenshot it solves the problem as well 

the program name is: Pixelformer (plz check the screenshot in the attachment).

and the link in mql4 forum where i found it is: 
32-bit Bitmaps with Transparency - Free Forex Charts - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)


thank you so much for your help

Thank you for sharing the easier way!

I Googled a lot at one time, but could not find the forum topic to which you provided a link. And I had to spend a lot of time getting Photoshop to do what I needed😄

 
This conversion can also easily be done by code (with an MQL4/5 script). It probably exists somewhere on this site.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
This conversion can also easily be done by code (with an MQL4/5 script). It probably exists somewhere on this site.

that will be great plz if you found it let us know because i coudnt find something in code anywhere is this site

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