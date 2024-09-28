How to color background?
Never mind. I figured it out: I forgot to define price for OBJ_RECTANGLE. Rookie mistake I guess.
Thanks.
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Hi;
I have the following code that will draw a level in the installed CCI.
The code works as shown in the figure below.
However, I would like to color the space between the zero level and the other levels (see figure above). I tried using OBJ_RECTANGLE but that doesn't work.
Making the line thicker doesn't do the trick either and neither does using background color.
Any suggestions?
Thanks
Lode