Removing background color
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Hello;
I created a custom CCI. It works as intended. Except; the level numbers are displayed in the background color of the accompanying line.
How can I get rid off the background color. I tried setting the BGCOLOR to white but that doesn't do a thing.
Included are the image and a portion of the code I wrote to draw the upper level (80). Any guidance would be welcomed.
Thank you.