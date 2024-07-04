Remove background color in CCI
Hi
You need to add here a line which draw the line as background:
ObjectSetInteger(0, "BuyZone", OBJPROP_BACK, true);
So this way the lines would not have this coloured background and price displayed – just the coloured line on the indicator chart.
Best Regards
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Hi;
I wrote an EA that draws buy/sell zones in the CCI window that are preset in menu options. It works as intended.
Except I would like to get rid of the zone background color and display the zone in the actual color as preset in menu options.
So 35 level in blue without the blue background and -35 in red but without the red background.
Here a pic of what it looks like now:
Here is the partial code I use to draw the levels:
Any suggestions anyone?
Thanks in advance
Lode