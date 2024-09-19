indicator working so slow, how to fix
How about looking at the starting point of your for loops
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy #:
How about looking at the starting point of your for loops
How about looking at the starting point of your for loops
so yeah, that's the issue, trying to fix it for 2 days. It calculates for whole history in every tick. I was trying to fix it but got another issue. I have a shift for indicator equals amount of periods
Look in codebase for any indicator code. What you're looking for is very simple
in this case, what do you mean by slow? I just tried it on MT4, there is no lag problem at all, and no slowness seen in the strategy tester
If you mean that the plot is not up to the current bar, then just make a decremental loop instead and it will fix that problem
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| VWRSI //| //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 clrSkyBlue #property indicator_level1 30.0 #property indicator_level2 70.0 #property indicator_levelcolor clrSilver #property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT double VWRSIBuffer[]; input int period = 14 ; // RSI period int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , VWRSIBuffer); // Set the buffer for indicator output SetIndexStyle( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); // Draw the line IndicatorShortName( "VWRSI(" + IntegerToString (period)+ ")" ); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { double gain, loss, weighted_gain, weighted_loss, vol_sum; // Indicator calculation loop for ( int i = rates_total-1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) // -1 to avoid array overrun { gain = 0.0; loss = 0.0; weighted_gain = 0.0; weighted_loss = 0.0; vol_sum = 0.0; for ( int j = 0 ; j < period; j++) { double price_change = close[i + j] - close[i + j + 1 ]; // Price change between current and previous bars double volume_tick = tick_volume[i + j]; // Volume if(price_change > 0) { gain += price_change; weighted_gain += price_change * volume_tick; // Weighted volume } else { loss -= price_change; weighted_loss -= price_change * volume_tick; // Weighted volume } vol_sum += volume_tick; } double avg_gain = weighted_gain / vol_sum; double avg_loss = weighted_loss / vol_sum; if(avg_loss == 0) VWRSIBuffer[i] = 100; else VWRSIBuffer[i] = 100 - (100 / (1 + avg_gain / avg_loss)); } return(rates_total); }
you can do this for the main loop (as optimization)
for ( int i = start; i >= 0 ; i--)
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is there a way to fix it?