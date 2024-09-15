Find the Highs and Lows in in entry in mql5 coding
mdashti2503: h trick i use like ihigh or ihighest ,
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Why did you post your coding question in the MT5 General section (a miscellaneous catch-all category) instead of the MT5 EA section (non-indicator coding)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. I have moved this thread.
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iHighest finds the highest in a fixed range. But the overall highest may not be in that range.
Instead, consider, going up hill until you find the local extream. Use iHighest from current candle, the use iHighest starting from that bar. Repeat until there is no change.
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hello everyone
im moj, im working on an expert , i need to identify Highs for my sell and lows for my buy
each trick i use like ihigh or ihighest , have problem for example is set sl too far i want to get exact high befor price fall