iHighest ..and iHigh have problem?
hi ..am traying to find the highest high among number of candles using the function iHighest and iHigh
first i used a loope
and want to find the Highest High within or between shif and shif2
using the code
but i got the highest high for a candle outside the loop
as in this pic
any help please ?
double HighestHigh = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,shif,shift2));
- numberofcandle = look back for "shif" candle
- start "shift2" candle away
- iHighest returns the index
- iHigh reads the index
- numberofcandle = look back for "shif" candle
- start "shift2" candle away
- iHighest returns the index
- iHigh reads the index
Icham Aidibe ....Thanks for you .....will tray that ..appropriate your help
You're welcome. Let me know if ain't the right code.
You're welcome. Let me know if ain't the right code.
hi my friend
it's the same problem
you can tray it :draw a trendline on EURUSD CHART H4 and name it Line1 and put the first spot of the trend line on the date
2018.07.12 00:00 ...and the second spot on the date 2018.07.12 20:00
then use this code ...for me the code give the high price of the date 2018.07.11 16:00 (1.17573) which is outside the loop...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| test.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.metaquotes.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "" #property link "" #property indicator_chart_window extern datetime StartTime=D'2011.01.1 00:00'; extern datetime EndTime=D'2011.01.2 00:00'; extern bool UseAutoDateTime=true; extern string LineName="Line1"; double point; int init() { if(Digits<4){point=0.01;} else{point=0.0001;} return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { if(UseAutoDateTime){ double a=ObjectGet(LineName,OBJPROP_TIME1); double b=ObjectGet(LineName,OBJPROP_TIME2); StartTime=MathMin(a,b); EndTime=MathMax(a,b); } { int shif=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,StartTime,false); int shif2=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,EndTime,false); } for(int i=shif2;i<=(shif);i++) double HighestHigh = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,shif,(shif2))); ObjectCreate("HighestHigh", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("HighestHigh",DoubleToStr(HighestHigh ,6) ,14, "Arial", Magenta); ObjectSet("HighestHigh", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 20); ObjectSet("HighestHigh", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 270); ObjectSet("HighestHigh", OBJPROP_CORNER, 1); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
for(int i=shif2;i<=(shif);i++)
What is this supposed to do?
for your calculation
double HighestHigh = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,shif-shif2+1,shif2));
What is this supposed to do?
for your calculation
keith watford ...
thanks for you, your code works for me ....am not a programmer but want to learn some simple codes that help me in my indicators
thank for you again keith watford and for Icham Aidibe
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hi ..am traying to find the highest high among number of candles using the function iHighest and iHigh
first i used a loope
and want to find the Highest High within or between shif and shif2
using the code
but i got the highest high for a candle outside the loop
as in this pic
any help please ?