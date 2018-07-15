iHighest ..and iHigh have problem?

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hi ..am traying to find the highest high among number of candles using the function  iHighest and iHigh

first i used a loope

for(int i=shif2;i<=(shif);i++)

and want to find the Highest High within  or between  shif and shif2 

using the code 

double Highesthigh  = iHigh(NULL,0,iHighest(NULL, 0,MODE_HIGH,shif2, shif));

but i got  the highest high for a candle outside the loop 

as in this pic


IHIGHT PROBLEM


any help please ? 

 
abd-:

hi ..am traying to find the highest high among number of candles using the function  iHighest and iHigh

first i used a loope

and want to find the Highest High within  or between  shif and shif2 

using the code 

but i got  the highest high for a candle outside the loop 

as in this pic



any help please ? 

double HighestHigh = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,shif,shift2));

  • numberofcandle = look back for "shif" candle 
  • start "shift2" candle away
  • iHighest returns the index
  • iHigh reads the index
 
Icham Aidibe:

  • numberofcandle = look back for "shif" candle 
  • start "shift2" candle away
  • iHighest returns the index
  • iHigh reads the index
Icham Aidibe ....Thanks for you .....i will tray that ..appropriate your help  
 
abd-:
Icham Aidibe ....Thanks for you .....will tray that ..appropriate your help  

You're welcome. Let me know if ain't the right code.

 
Icham Aidibe:

You're welcome. Let me know if ain't the right code.

hi my friend

it's the same problem 

you can tray it  :draw a trendline on EURUSD CHART  H4 and name it  Line1  and put the first spot of the trend line on the date 

2018.07.12  00:00 ...and the second spot on the date 2018.07.12  20:00 

then use this code ...for me the code give the high price of the date  2018.07.11 16:00    (1.17573)  which is outside the loop...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                              test.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright ""
#property link      ""

#property indicator_chart_window

extern datetime StartTime=D'2011.01.1 00:00';
extern datetime EndTime=D'2011.01.2 00:00';
extern bool UseAutoDateTime=true;
extern string LineName="Line1";


double point;
int init() {
if(Digits<4){point=0.01;}
 else{point=0.0001;}
 return(0);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
  
    return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start()

  {
  if(UseAutoDateTime){
  double a=ObjectGet(LineName,OBJPROP_TIME1);
  double b=ObjectGet(LineName,OBJPROP_TIME2);
  StartTime=MathMin(a,b);
  EndTime=MathMax(a,b);
  }
  
 {

     int shif=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,StartTime,false);
     int shif2=iBarShift(Symbol(),0,EndTime,false);
    }

for(int i=shif2;i<=(shif);i++)

 double HighestHigh = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,shif,(shif2)));
 
      ObjectCreate("HighestHigh", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
      ObjectSetText("HighestHigh",DoubleToStr(HighestHigh  ,6) ,14, "Arial", Magenta);
      ObjectSet("HighestHigh", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 20);
      ObjectSet("HighestHigh", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 270);
      ObjectSet("HighestHigh", OBJPROP_CORNER, 1);

   return(0);
  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


  
for(int i=shif2;i<=(shif);i++)

What is this supposed to do?


for your calculation

double HighestHigh = iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,iHighest(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MODE_HIGH,shif-shif2+1,shif2));
 
Keith Watford:

What is this supposed to do?


for your calculation

keith watford ...

thanks for you, your code works for me ....am not a programmer but  want to learn some simple codes that help me in my indicators

thank for you again  keith watford and for Icham Aidibe 

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