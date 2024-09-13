"Disk Error" on EA

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Dear all, 


Me EA based on the MQL platform seems to be malfunctioning. I can't even close my EA trades manually. No bulk operations on either desktop or mobile help. My CPU etc. is incredibly low, like 8% capacity.


error

Regards, 

 
Same problem, "Disk error" on demo account when i want to close position :c
 
Filip Pieczyński #:
Same problem, "Disk error" on demo account when i want to close position :c
Same here. My demo is Vantage markets, Australian broker. 
 
I've got vantage too, mabye will be update for app or something, i will just wait 
 
Now i have "Common error" notification
 
**update 

Seems all Vantage Demo are affected. Maybe other brokers too. Servers are hanging on the MT5 portal. They seem to be working on a fix. 
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