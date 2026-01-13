Feature Request: Bulk Trade Operations & Basic MQL5 Editing on MT5 Mobile
Hello MetaQuotes Team and Community, I’d like to propose two feature enhancements for MT5 Mobile that would significantly improve efficiency for mobile-first traders and developers.
1. Bulk Operations on MT5 Mobile At the moment, managing multiple positions on mobile requires repetitive manual actions. Introducing bulk operations (close, modify SL/TP, partial close, etc.) would: Improve execution speed in volatile markets Reduce user error Bring mobile workflows closer to desktop capabilities This is especially important for traders who rely on mobile during travel or limited PC access.
2. Basic MQL5 (MQ5) Management on Mobile While full development on mobile may be complex, even basic MQL5 support would be valuable, such as: Viewing and editing existing code Importing/uploading EAs or indicators Cloud sync with desktop MetaEditor This would allow quick fixes, parameter adjustments, and testing without needing a PC.
MT5 Mobile is already powerful. These additions would strengthen its position for both traders and MQL5 developers, especially in regions where mobile is the primary device.
I’d appreciate feedback from other users and the MetaQuotes team on the feasibility of these ideas. Thank you.
Wynn Sampong:
Serious traders primarily use Desktop MT5, and then Mobile MT5 for monitoring and notifications while away.
I would never use Mobile MT5 nor anything wireless as my primary device.
Ryan L Johnson #:Thanks for sharing your perspective! I get that desktop MT5 is the go-to for many serious traders.
The point of this request is for mobile-first users people who rely primarily on their phones due to travel, work, or being students. Mobile MT5 is great for monitoring, but adding bulk operations and basic MQL5 editing would let users actively trade and manage positions efficiently on the go, not just check notifications.
It’s not about replacing desktop MT5 it’s about making the mobile experience fully functional for those who need it.
Would love to hear from others who use MT5 primarily on mobile these features could be a real game-changer.
