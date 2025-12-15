Indicators: Engulfing Indicator
Automated-Trading:
Author: Minh Hieu Hoang
How to make Arrow sign more bigger size ?
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How to make Arrow sign more bigger size ?
change "OBJ_ARROW_BUY" to "OBJ_ARROW_UP"
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_arrow_up
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_ARROW_UP
- www.mql5.com
Arrow Up sign. Note Anchor point position relative to the sign can be selected from ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR enumeration. Large signs (more than 5) can...
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Good afternoon. For some reason, when I switch to another time zone, all the markings disappear. How can I make the arrow move slightly away from the shadows so I can see where the end of the candle is?
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Engulfing Indicator:
This is an indicator that helps identify Engulfing candle patterns.
Author: Minh Hieu Hoang