Indicators: Engulfing Indicator

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Engulfing Indicator:

This is an indicator that helps identify Engulfing candle patterns.

Engulfing Indicator

Author: Minh Hieu Hoang

 
Automated-Trading:

Engulfing Indicator:

Author: Minh Hieu Hoang

How to make Arrow sign more bigger size ?

 
Syarif Nur Arief #:

How to make Arrow sign more bigger size ?

change "OBJ_ARROW_BUY" to "OBJ_ARROW_UP"

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_arrow_up

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_ARROW_UP
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_ARROW_UP
  • www.mql5.com
Arrow Up sign. Note Anchor point position relative to the sign can be selected from ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR enumeration. Large signs (more than 5) can...
 

How to contact you

 
2022381210 #:

How to contact you

Contact who?
 

Good afternoon. For some reason, when I switch to another time zone, all the markings disappear. How can I make the arrow move slightly away from the shadows so I can see where the end of the candle is?


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