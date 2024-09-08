Checking CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN doesn't work with '+' and '-'

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Hey guys,

Can someone tell me why it's not possible to check if + or - is pressed in CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN?

It doesn't work with if (lparam=='+') and it doesn't work with if (lparam==char(189)) either. But why?

How can I check if these keys are pressed?

 
Marbo:

Hey guys,

Can someone tell me why it's not possible to check if + or - is pressed in CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN?

It doesn't work with if (lparam=='+') and it doesn't work with if (lparam==char(189)) either. But why?

How can I check if these keys are pressed?

+ is 107 if i am not mistaken
 

You are doing

(lparam==(char)189)


but it should be:

(lparam == (int)187)


Integers represent hexadecimal numbers not char.


I just tried and tested it and 187 is correct for the '+'.


How I found this keydown code: https://www.w3.org/2002/09/tests/keys.html


 
Conor Mcnamara #:

You are doing


but it should be:


Integers represent hexadecimal numbers not char.


I just tried and tested it and 187 is correct for the '+'.


How I found this keydown code: https://www.w3.org/2002/09/tests/keys.html


Thank you very much! (int) works.

I wonder why because when I just use Print(lparam) the result is 187 for the + key.

When I press ESC the result is 27 and to check the ESC key I use (char)27. Strange...

But anyway, it works now. :)

 
Marbo #:

Thank you very much! (int) works.

I wonder why because when I just use Print(lparam) the result is 187 for the + key.

When I press ESC the result is 27 and to check the ESC key I use (char)27. Strange...

But anyway, it works now. :)

You're welcome. The reason why is because all hex numbers represent binary (which are all integers) - it's low level code...and characters aren't used in binary, it is just 1's and 0's

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