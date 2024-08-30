How to get top/bottom value on RSI indicator
top:
rsi[0] less than 70.0 && rsi[1] greater than 70.0
bottom:
rsi[0] greater than 30.0 && rsi[1] less than 30.0
set indicator_maximum property to 100
set indicator_minimum property to 0
the RSI should be scaled from 0 to 100
Conor Mcnamara #:
top:
top:
rsi[0] less than 70.0 && rsi[1] greater than 70.0
bottom:
rsi[0] greater than 30.0 && rsi[1] less than 30.0
set indicator_maximum property to 100
set indicator_minimum property to 0
the RSI should be scaled from 0 to 100
Thanks for your sharing, I have found a way to get value of peak / bottom on RSI.
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Hi,
I'm trying to get value of RSI indicator, but i have some issue on code to get value at point on RSI ( see on picture). Please help me to get exactly value of RSI on this top/bottom
Thanks in advance.