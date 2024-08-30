How to get top/bottom value on RSI indicator

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Hi, 

I'm trying to get value of RSI indicator, but i have some issue on code to get value at point on RSI ( see on picture). Please help me to get exactly value of RSI on this top/bottom 

Thanks in advance.

 


 
top:

rsi[0] less than 70.0 && rsi[1] greater than 70.0

bottom:

rsi[0] greater than 30.0 && rsi[1] less than 30.0


set indicator_minimum property to 0

the RSI should be scaled from 0 to 100
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
top:

rsi[0] less than 70.0 && rsi[1] greater than 70.0

bottom:

rsi[0] greater than 30.0 && rsi[1] less than 30.0


set indicator_minimum property to 0

the RSI should be scaled from 0 to 100

Thanks for your sharing, I have found a way to get value of peak / bottom on RSI. 

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