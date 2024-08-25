Open XAUUSD market on sunday?
Right click the symbol in the market watch window (view - Market Watch) and click on Specification, you will see the session trade open and closing times
Right click the symbol in the market watch window (view - Market Watch) and click on Specification, you will see the session trade open and closing times
Hello, thanks for replying. Yes I can see that XAUUSD sessions are empty on saturday and sunday. But you can see it in my picture I shared, his trading history on XAUUSD on May 26th 2024 which is sunday. That is why I asked if this is possible or scam by the signal provider
It is related to the broker. So, it is the broker decides about which his/broker's symbol to trade on Sunday for example.
Some brokers is proposing the crypto pairs to trade during the weekends, but some of them - not (and Metatrader has nothing to do with it).
Hello, thanks for replying. Yes I can see that XAUUSD sessions are empty on saturday and sunday. But you can see it in my picture I shared, his trading history on XAUUSD on May 26th 2024 which is sunday. That is why I asked if this is possible or scam by the signal provider
But it's not moving is it? There are no ticks when the market is closed. If the candles are moving, it's still very rarely a scam, it mean's it's an OTC symbol that emulates XAUUSD. Do some research on your broker to make sure they're trustworthy.
The symbols are not related to Metatrader.
It is related to the broker. So, it is the broker decides about which his/broker's symbol to trade on Sunday for example.
Some brokers is proposing the crypto pairs to trade during the weekends, but some of them - not (and Metatrader has nothing to do with it).
thanks for replying.
I see, so that means even forex market can be opened during weekend by the broker itself and not related to the platform?
but I don't know how the broker propose to open the market even there already market session closed on market watch. Is this legit?
But it's not moving is it? There are no ticks when the market is closed. If the candles are moving, it's still very rarely a scam, it mean's it's an OTC symbol that emulates XAUUSD. Do some research on your broker to make sure they're trustworthy.
Well, as I know it, it's not moving. I don't know if there's an OTC symbol that emulates XAUUSD exist. Do you have experience on encountering OTC symbol that emulates another symbol?
thanks for replying.
I see, so that means even forex market can be opened during weekend by the broker itself and not related to the platform?
but I don't know how the broker propose to open the market even there already market session closed on market watch. Is this legit?
I do not know ... I know that forex market is not regulated on the same way as stock market.
But I know that it is not related to the Metatrader platform at all.
It is related to the brokers only. And the brokers are legit if they are having the license issued by the government(s) - for example - by your government (in your case), - read this summary thread/post: Broker selection
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You can ask the signal provider to send you the specification of his/this symbol (XAUUSD.)
And you can contact with provider (because the discussion about the signals and brokers are prohibited on the forum).
- 2023.05.02
- Carl Schreiber
- www.mql5.com
Well, as I know it, it's not moving. I don't know if there's an OTC symbol that emulates XAUUSD exist. Do you have experience on encountering OTC symbol that emulates another symbol?
There you go...the market is closed...and now you know it's normal. The clock and date never stops moving obviously but the market stops moving at the weekend
Do you have experience on encountering OTC symbol that emulates another symbol?
yes, but that's a different subject
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greetings everyone, I want to ask if it's possible market open on Sunday especially XAUUSD pair?
I was observing some signal provider and found out that he opened trade on sunday. All I know in metatrader several crypto pairs still open such as BTCUSD
you can see in the picture he's trading history opened in May 26th 2024.
in the original metatrader platform,the XAUUSD market was close on May 26th 2024. I want to subscribe the signal but I'm afraid getting scammed to be honest