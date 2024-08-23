Colors in indicators.

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You have noticed that when we have more than 3 colors in an indicator, 6 for example.
When setting up one of them, after the third color, with double click, will it go to the wrong color?
 
No. There can only be something wrong in that indicator (development issue)
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
No. There can only be something wrong in that indicator (development issue)

Look at this image, I took the ColorLine from the MT5 examples and only added the last 3 colors.

If you can, do the same and test it, please.

From color 4, there is a problem.

 
Ronei Toporcov #:

Look at this image, I took the ColorLine from the MT5 examples and only added the last 3 colors.

If you can, do the same and test it, please.

From color 4, there is a problem.

why only post this section? I don't see what you're doing in OnInit or OnCalculate where there could be a logic issue. It's proper to post code with the code formatting instead of an image of code. I might do my own test then


edit:

I couldn't reproduce your issue. The 4th color changes without any problem and doesn't switch unexpectedly for any double click


 
Conor Mcnamara #:

why only post this section? I don't see what you're doing in OnInit or OnCalculate where there could be a logic issue. It's proper to post code with the code formatting instead of an image of code. I might do my own test then


edit:

I couldn't reproduce your issue. The 4th color changes without any problem and doesn't switch unexpectedly for any double click


OK.

I didn't put code, because it happens with any indicator that has more than 3 colors.

It must be something on my terminal, which I use in "Portable" mode.

Still, thanks for the help!

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