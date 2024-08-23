Colors in indicators.
- Indicators with alerts/signal
- Everything about RSI
- Dynamic zone indicators ...
No. There can only be something wrong in that indicator (development issue)
Look at this image, I took the ColorLine from the MT5 examples and only added the last 3 colors.
If you can, do the same and test it, please.
From color 4, there is a problem.
Look at this image, I took the ColorLine from the MT5 examples and only added the last 3 colors.
If you can, do the same and test it, please.
From color 4, there is a problem.
why only post this section? I don't see what you're doing in OnInit or OnCalculate where there could be a logic issue. It's proper to post code with the code formatting instead of an image of code. I might do my own test then
edit:
I couldn't reproduce your issue. The 4th color changes without any problem and doesn't switch unexpectedly for any double click
why only post this section? I don't see what you're doing in OnInit or OnCalculate where there could be a logic issue. It's proper to post code with the code formatting instead of an image of code. I might do my own test then
edit:
I couldn't reproduce your issue. The 4th color changes without any problem and doesn't switch unexpectedly for any double click
OK.
I didn't put code, because it happens with any indicator that has more than 3 colors.
It must be something on my terminal, which I use in "Portable" mode.
Still, thanks for the help!
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