Problem with the strategy tester. Help !

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Hello, I have a problem with the strategy tester. My question is, do I need to have a subscription to the cloud service to perform backtesting? At the moment, the tester is not working, and I'm getting the error 'cloud network mode is off.
Files:
error_test.png  43 kb
 
That's not an error it's just a message. There is probably something wrong with your code
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
That's not an error it's just a message. There is probably something wrong with your code
Look at this :/
 
Krol_96 #:
Look at this :/

Try to restart your terminal, then change to a different server and try again.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to restart your terminal, then change to a different server and try again.



I bought a VPN for MetaTrader, but I still have high ping. Why? The strategy tester isn't working, and I don't know what the problem is. I keep getting the same errors. My EA works fine in real-time without any issues.
 
Look 
 

Don't confuse your local MT5 terminal's ping with your MQL5 VPS ping, in order to check your MQL5 VPS's ping go to the Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) Journal.

As for the strategy tester, have you tried what I suggested?

Try with another broker and MT5 terminal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Don't confuse your local MT5 terminal's ping with your MQL5 VPS ping, in order to check your MQL5 VPS's ping go to the Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) Journal.

As for the strategy tester, have you tried what I suggested?

Try with another broker and MT5 terminal.

 I tried several times to change the server and reset MetaTrader or the terminal.
 
Krol_96 #:
 I tried several times to change the server and reset MetaTrader or the terminal.
Try with another broker and MT5 terminal.
 
what modelling are you using as well? because some modelling isn't readily available to download from some servers such as "Based on real ticks". See if the strategy tester works first with 1 min ohlc
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
what modelling are you using as well? because some modelling isn't readily available to download from some servers such as "Based on real ticks". See if the strategy tester works first with 1 min ohlc
None of the options are working. Even when I enable visualization, the panel where instruments/currencies should appear in the left window says 'waiting for update.' I've been trying to figure it out, but honestly, I have no idea
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