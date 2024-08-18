Problem with the strategy tester. Help !
Hello, I have a problem with the strategy tester. My question is, do I need to have a subscription to the cloud service to perform backtesting? At the moment, the tester is not working, and I'm getting the error 'cloud network mode is off.
Files:
error_test.png 43 kb
- How can I use the Cloud networking to test my EA ?
- How to fix cloud network problem?
- MT5 strategy tester - cloud network not working - what to do?
That's not an error it's just a message. There is probably something wrong with your code
Conor Mcnamara #:Look at this :/
That's not an error it's just a message. There is probably something wrong with your code
That's not an error it's just a message. There is probably something wrong with your code
Files:
Eleni Anna Branou #:I bought a VPN for MetaTrader, but I still have high ping. Why? The strategy tester isn't working, and I don't know what the problem is. I keep getting the same errors. My EA works fine in real-time without any issues.
Try to restart your terminal, then change to a different server and try again.
Look
Files:
Don't confuse your local MT5 terminal's ping with your MQL5 VPS ping, in order to check your MQL5 VPS's ping go to the Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) Journal.
As for the strategy tester, have you tried what I suggested?
Try with another broker and MT5 terminal.
Eleni Anna Branou #:I tried several times to change the server and reset MetaTrader or the terminal.
Don't confuse your local MT5 terminal's ping with your MQL5 VPS ping, in order to check your MQL5 VPS's ping go to the Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) Journal.
As for the strategy tester, have you tried what I suggested?
Try with another broker and MT5 terminal.
what modelling are you using as well? because some modelling isn't readily available to download from some servers such as "Based on real ticks". See if the strategy tester works first with 1 min ohlc
Conor Mcnamara #:None of the options are working. Even when I enable visualization, the panel where instruments/currencies should appear in the left window says 'waiting for update.' I've been trying to figure it out, but honestly, I have no idea
what modelling are you using as well? because some modelling isn't readily available to download from some servers such as "Based on real ticks". See if the strategy tester works first with 1 min ohlc
what modelling are you using as well? because some modelling isn't readily available to download from some servers such as "Based on real ticks". See if the strategy tester works first with 1 min ohlc
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