Discussing the article: "DoEasy. Service functions (Part 2): Inside Bar pattern" - page 2
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This artificial idiot can reproduce any rubbish accumulated in the chips. I've shown you it'll be a different pattern. Different.
Isn't it a bit arrogant to assume that all those whose links are top of Google are idiots or rubbish?
Thank you!
From the article: - "As you can see everything works as advertised. Drawing patterns as drawings has some delays. We will deal with it."
The delay occurs due to the search of objects created by the library on the chart. Since this search is already synchronous. You need to delete information objects on the chart and create new ones. Then it will be asynchronous.
from the help:
You can use ObjectFind() or any functions that ask for object properties, for example of the form ObjectGetXXX, to check the result of the execution. But you should keep in mind that such functions are placed at the end of the queue of chart commands and wait for the result of execution (because they are synchronous calls), that is, they may be time-consuming. You should keep this circumstance in mind if you work with a large number of objects in the chart.
This is what is happening here. hence the delay.
Thank you!
From the article: - "As you can see everything works as advertised. Drawing patterns as drawings has some delays. We will deal with it."
The delay occurs due to the search of objects created by the library on the chart. Since this search is already synchronous. You need to delete information objects on the chart and create new ones. Then it will be asynchronous.
from the help:
You can use ObjectFind() or any functions that ask for object properties, for example of the form ObjectGetXXX, to check the result of the execution. But you should keep in mind that such functions are placed at the end of the queue of chart commands and wait for the result of execution (because they are synchronous calls), that is, they may be time-consuming. You should keep this fact in mind if you work with a large number of objects on the chart.
This is what is happening here. hence the delay.
It is not objects on the chart that are searched, but class objects in memory. But we'll figure it out, of course.
The search is performed not for objects on the chart, but for class objects in memory. But we'll figure it out, of course.
Any change of an object in the chart causes a search.
Your algorithm:
1. you search for a class object in memory (your library)
2. you change a property of a class object in memory
3. you don't delete an object in the chart, you keep it in the chart.
4. the terminal starts calling the function of searching for an object in the chart as you don't create it, but change it.
5. it finds an object in the chart in which you need to change a property from point 2.
This is what I wrote to you about. I thought you would understand.))
Every time you move the mouse over a pattern, you create an object. Which remains on the chart. 10 patterns were hovered over, 10 objects were created on the chart.
ObjectSetInteger
Note from the help: ........ But you should keep in mind that such functions are placed at the end of the command queue of someone else's chart and wait for the result of execution, i.e. they can be time-consuming. You should keep this circumstance in mind if you work with a large number of objects on the chart.
You already have a lot of objects on the chart!
That's why you have a delay when hovering the mouse again, because it is not created as in the first time, but changes the display properties for this period.
Any change of an object in the chart causes a search.
Your algorithm:
1. you search for an object of classes in memory (your library)
2. you change a property of an object of classes in memory
3. you do not delete an object in the chart, it remains in the chart.
4. the terminal starts calling the function of searching for an object in the chart as you do not create it, but change it.
5. it finds an object in the chart in which you need to change a property from point 2.
This is what I wrote to you about. I thought you would understand.))
Every time you move the mouse over a pattern, you create an object. This object remains on the chart. 10 patterns I hovered over, 10 objects were created on the chart.
ObjectSetInteger
Note from the help: ........ But you should keep in mind that such functions are placed at the end of the command queue of someone else's chart and wait for the result of execution, i.e. they can be time-consuming. You should keep this circumstance in mind if you work with a large number of objects in a chart.
You already have a lot of objects in the chart!
That's why you have a delay when hovering the mouse again, because it is not created as in the first time, but changes the properties to display on this period.
This behaviour should not happen, of course. Either it's a reappearance due to past updates (I have the whole graph broken there now - everything depends on each other and responds to events), or it's my design flaw. But after some recent terminal updates all the graphics in the library are broken. I loaded the saved old build - everything works there. As soon as it was updated to the new one, everything crashed. That's why I'm sinning on past updates. I don't have time to look for reasons yet.
But the fact that a lot of objects are created and not deleted - this was definitely not planned.
Thanks for your response, I will look into it when the time comes.
Hello. The development is suspended for now. But you can fix all the errors yourself. Most likely, the issue is that int and uint (long/ulong, short/ushort, etc. are different types now).
The easiest thing to do is just to add explicit type conversion where the compiler reports an error, for example: int x = (int)y; in case y is of type uint, etc.
PS. Although, no. It's not that simple. A lot of corrections need to be made. I'll fix it when I have time. I don't have it yet, unfortunately.