Service Desk problem
I recommend reaching out to support through an alternative method, like email or phone, to explain the problem. They should be able to help you resolve this. Let me know if you need any more assistance!
Well, I see only 2 ways to contact with MQL: by Chat or Forum. I don't see phone numbers or email on site.
I went to this link Contacts and requests and press the button:
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As to category so it is the reply of the service desk in case someone wants to speak with human and not with a robot:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
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I can't contact with service.
When I click on 'Service Desk' => 'New Request,' a chat window appears stating 'My account is removed', and I cannot type any message (see attachment).
My account is NOT removed. Every time I press Ctrl+F5, the same message appears. What happened?