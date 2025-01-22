Discussing the article: "Using JSON Data API in your MQL projects" - page 2
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The claims were not to you, of course, but to the content providers. Which for some reason give not binary data, but text data ))))
We cannot change this fact, unfortunately.
The claims were not to you, of course, but to the content providers. Which for some reason give not binary data, but text data ))))
We cannot change this fact, unfortunately.
because they need compatibility.
This article is about API and how to use it. Do you know an API that provides you with binary forex data? Then introduce it.
Next point, you criticise why use a normal computer to play FIFA2024 when a quantum computer is faster. The answer is simple, I don't need that kind of processing power.
So, the answer to this argument is that most of the data exchanged in this area in the API is in the range of a few megabytes, and there is no need for speed. In addition, all Forex data providers use standards such as XML, JSON...
I am not against the use of JSON. I use it myself, but only at the development stage, as you can always see a well readable response in PostMan or WireShark.
Thank you very much for taking the time to share your thoughts with us. I completely understand your point, and the points you've raised about using binary formats and JSONB are very valid. You are right that JSON, in comparison to binary formats, is not as optimized for system performance, and this is something that many developers are aware of.
In the article we wrote, our primary focus was on JSON because 99% of financial data providers, particularly in the Forex domain, use this standard for data exchange, and many platforms and services provide data in this format. For this reason, we didn't cover other standards.
Once again, thank you for sharing your perspective and for pointing out this important detail.
The claims were not to you, of course, but to the content providers. Which for some reason give not binary data, but text data ))))
We cannot change this fact, unfortunately.
Yes, I completely understand it. Additionally, we are required to use this standard because nearly all financial data providers use this method.
Version for MQL5 METATRADER 5 I made changes to the code so that it would work in Metatrader 5. The changes were also made regarding the coding for better conditions in the current commercial situation. All the changes were to adapt the code to Metatrader 5. It is functional. And just download this file and run it. If necessary, the JAson.mqh library, which is found in the original code of our companion. My name is Ney Borges. I am from Brazil, state of Goiás, city of Caldas Novas, in the middle of the forest of Brazil. It was very difficult to learn alone without anyone to help, but here in the community I learned a lot. Thank you.
Version for MQL5 METATRADER 5 I made changes to the code so that it would work in Metatrader 5. The changes were also made regarding the coding for better conditions in the current commercial situation. All the changes were to adapt the code to Metatrader 5. It is functional. And just download this file and run it. If necessary, the JAson.mqh library, which is found in the original code of our companion. My name is Ney Borges. I am from Brazil, state of Goiás, city of Caldas Novas, in the middle of the forest of Brazil. It was very difficult to learn alone without anyone to help, but here in the community I learned a lot. Thank you.
Brasil - Goiás - Caldas Novas - Ney Borges
If necessary, you can use the JAson.mqh library, which can be found in the original code of our companion.
What a horrible way for google translator to work.
Without the JAson library, of course, it won't work.
The library is not in his code, it's here, and the author has specified that.
Yes, I completely understand it. Additionally, we are required to use this standard because nearly all financial data providers use this method.
Hello, here it is, so what I asked for is for me to post it in the mql5 community =
Version for MQL5 METATRADER 5 I made changes to the code so that it would work in Metatrader 5. The changes were also made regarding the coding for better conditions in the current commercial situation. All the changes were to adapt the code to Metatrader 5. It is functional. And just download this file and run it. If necessary, the JAson.mqh library, which is found in the original code of our companion. My name is Ney Borges. I am from Brazil, state of Goiás, city of Caldas Novas, in the middle of the forest of Brazil. It was very difficult to learn alone without anyone to help, but here in the community I learned a lot. Thank you.
Version for MQL5 METATRADER 5 I made changes to the code so that it would work in Metatrader 5. The changes were also made regarding the coding for better conditions in the current commercial situation. All the changes were to adapt the code to Metatrader 5. It is functional. And just download this file and run it. If necessary, the JAson.mqh library, which is found in the original code of our companion. My name is Ney Borges. I am from Brazil, state of Goiás, city of Caldas Novas, in the middle of the forest of Brazil. It was very difficult to learn alone without anyone to help, but here in the community I learned a lot. Thank you.
Brasil - Goiás - Caldas Novas - Ney Borges
Fiz algumas correçoes ao codigo para funcionar no MQL5 gostaria que por gentilesa verificasse e retornar, obrigado - Sara Sabaghi
Fiz algumas correçoes ao codigo para funcionar no MQL5 gostaria que por gentilesa verificasse e retornar, obrigado - Sara Sabaghi
Hi dude
Thank you for sharing your code. Yeah, I tested it. It works fine
Switched to binary. The size of the same data is now 1.2 Mb. Parsing into required arrays of structures now takes 5 milliseconds.
That's a bit too much for you. Here it takes 12 ms, but the data is 80 Mb.