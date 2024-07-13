all us and europe stocks. and etfs
hi all
every broker has a limited global stock of major or popular companies
do you have any idea if i can find any broker uses mt4/5 demo/real account which provide more range of us and europe stocks. and etfs
and it will be perfect if its charts have a premarket or night prices
as i just want to use the metatrader charts not other providers who give delayed or bad charts to control.
thank you
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
!I would like to have data on all exchanges in the world and all instruments traded on them.
MetaQuotes , 2024.06.29 19:54
In July we will open a subscription service for American stocks.
previet,
as it's a topic in russian,
i can't fully get it.
do you mean the standard metaquotes demo account but there is no stocks there.
so i need the server name to subscribe, please.
previet,
as it's a topic in russian,
i can't fully get it.
do you mean the standard metaquotes demo account but there is no stocks there.
so i need the server name to subscribe, please.
MetaQuotes demo account is usually used to update Metatrader to new beta builds and to test beta builds.
And the trading accounts (demo or live/real) is used for trading.
It means: if you want the stocks so you should find the broker which is proposing them for trading
(because all symbols and specifications of the symbols, and price on the chart, and the time of the price on the charts and any trading accounts - all of them are related to the brokers only).
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You can use in-built online translation feature to read and to make a post on different languages; this feature is located for every forum post:
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As to reply so I just found the reply of admin on Russian forum and posted it here by using this in-built online translation feature ("machine translation").
So, you can check the future official announcements about new MT5 builds to find the information about it.
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hi all
every broker has a limited global stock of major or popular companies
do you have any idea if i can find any broker uses mt4/5 demo/real account which provide more range of us and europe stocks. and etfs
and it will be perfect if its charts have a premarket or night prices
as i just want to use the metatrader charts not other providers who give delayed or bad charts to control.
thank you