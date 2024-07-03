Changing MQL5 VPS account to another account.
You can do that here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You can do that here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thank you Eleni.
Good Day, Id like assistance with setting up a VPS, Im not to sure what it is, but I wanna buy a robot and it seems I need it. Would someone Kindly please assist me
Ed #:
One more question.
If I register a virtual server; will the account in MT4 in the local mt4 instance show that virtual server or I will have another account in local MT4 with different balance and equity?
Thank you.
MQL5 VPS doesn't work like ordinary VPS, read below please:
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
Siya Ntulini #:
Good Day, Id like assistance with setting up a VPS, Im not to sure what it is, but I wanna buy a robot and it seems I need it. Would someone Kindly please assist me
Good Day, Id like assistance with setting up a VPS, Im not to sure what it is, but I wanna buy a robot and it seems I need it. Would someone Kindly please assist me
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
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Hi.
I will subscribe to MQL5 VPS. I need to involve in Demo firstly to get familiar. So I need to get familiar at first.
I guess I will right click on my demo account number, and register a virtual server.
What will I do to change my account from demo to real account? If I right click on my real account and register the same virtual server, will the VPS switch from demo to real account without disabling the demo? Will the transaction be smooth - I mean I will not need to purchase another MQL5 VPS plan - the switch from demo to real will be in the same VPS account without purchasing a new one?
Lastly If I change the demo account to a real account - will it find out the account number and password from MT4 environment or I need to go to MQL5 membership and update the setting for which account I am trading?