Changing MQL5 VPS account to another account.

New comment
 

Hi.

I will subscribe to MQL5 VPS. I need to involve in Demo firstly to get familiar. So I need to get familiar at first.

I guess I will right click on my demo account number, and register a virtual server.

What will I do to change my account from demo to real account? If I right click on my real account and register the same virtual server, will the VPS switch from demo to real account without disabling the demo? Will the transaction be smooth - I mean I will not need to purchase another MQL5 VPS plan - the switch from demo to real will be in the same VPS account without purchasing a new one?

Lastly If I change the demo account to a real account - will it find out the account number and password from MT4 environment or I need to go to MQL5 membership and update the setting for which account I am trading?

 

You can do that here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can do that here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



Thank you Eleni.

 
Ed #:

Thank you Eleni.

One more question. 

If I register a virtual server; will the account in MT4 in the local mt4 instance show that virtual server or I will have another account in local MT4 with different balance and equity?

Thank you.

 
Good Day, Id like assistance with setting up a VPS, Im not to sure what it is, but I wanna buy a robot and it seems I need it. Would someone Kindly please assist me
 
Ed #:

One more question. 

If I register a virtual server; will the account in MT4 in the local mt4 instance show that virtual server or I will have another account in local MT4 with different balance and equity?

Thank you.

MQL5 VPS doesn't work like ordinary VPS, read below please:

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

 
Siya Ntulini #:
Good Day, Id like assistance with setting up a VPS, Im not to sure what it is, but I wanna buy a robot and it seems I need it. Would someone Kindly please assist me
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

New comment