Trade is disabled?
Nivendren Nivian Govender:
Good day
Please see picture attached. In my log it says trade is disabled can someone assist? I have a signal active but it seems that it is not copying trades.
It seems that trading is disabled in your trading account in general, that's why you can't copy and open any signal trades.
Contact your broker to enable trading in your trading account.
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Good day
Please see picture attached. In my log it says trade is disabled can someone assist? I have a signal active but it seems that it is not copying trades.