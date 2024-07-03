macd classic in mql5

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hi I want create MACD Classic in MQL 5. in this macd the signal line also should the create with Mode_EMA. (all of other indicator i find the Signal line in sma mode and can not be changed).

My entire code is like below. I do not have the syntax error, But the indicator not run. please help.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            MACD Classic 2024.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


//--- input parameters
input int FastEMA = 12;
input int SlowEMA = 26;
input int Signal = 9;


//--- indicator buffers
double         MACDBuffer[];
double         SignalBuffer[];
double         HistogramBuffer[];

double          fastEMA_Array[];
double          slowEMA_Array[];

int Iwindows =0;
int handleFastEMA;
int handle1SlowEMA;
int handle1Signal;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
  Iwindows = ChartWindowFind(0,"MACD Classic 2024");
  
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MACDBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   
   
     IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MACD Classic 2024");


   ArraySetAsSeries(MACDBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(SignalBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HistogramBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(fastEMA_Array,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(slowEMA_Array,true);



   handleFastEMA = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle1SlowEMA = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle1Signal = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Signal, 0, MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
 
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   CopyBuffer(handle1Signal, 0, 0, rates_total, SignalBuffer);
   
   CopyBuffer(handleFastEMA, 0, 0, rates_total, fastEMA_Array);
   CopyBuffer(handle1SlowEMA, 0, 0, rates_total, slowEMA_Array);



   int bars = rates_total-1;

   if(prev_calculated>0)
     {
      bars=rates_total-(prev_calculated-1);

     }
   for(int i=bars; i>=0; i--)
     {
      MACDBuffer[i] = fastEMA_Array[i] - slowEMA_Array[i];
      HistogramBuffer[i] =  MACDBuffer[i] - SignalBuffer[i];
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
look at the compiler message...



Otherwise look at this code to help you
Free download of the 'MACD code for beginners by William210' indicator by 'William210' for MetaTrader 5 in the MQL5 Code Base, 2023.09.02
MACD code for beginners by William210
MACD code for beginners by William210
  • www.mql5.com
MACD beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5
[Deleted]  

You need to define plots.

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- plot MACD
#property indicator_label1  "MACD"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- plot Signal
#property indicator_label2  "Signal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1

The signal calculation is wrong: EMA of the MACD line is called the signal line.

(You assume EMA of close price is the signal line)
 

You will learn through this code

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14669


If you want to figure things out yourself, that's ok as a challenge, but reason why I'm linking you this code is because it is programmed well with optimizations.

MACD with Histogram
MACD with Histogram
  • www.mql5.com
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence with Histogram. Based on MACD.mq5.
 

thanks for all help. i change my code to this and now is worked. also I checked the macd classic with the trading view and it seems all calculate and show currently.

but it is very slow and 15 - 30 second after drag and drop on the chart, indicator line is show. how can I optimize my code? please help.

my entire code is:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            MACD Classic 2024.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

//--- input parameters
input int FastEMA = 12;
input int SlowEMA = 26;
input int Signal = 9;


//--- indicator buffers
double         MACDBuffer[];
double         SignalBuffer[];
double         HistogramBuffer[];

double          fastEMA_Array[];
double          slowEMA_Array[];

int Iwindows =0;
int handleFastEMA;
int handle1SlowEMA;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Iwindows = ChartWindowFind(0,"MACD Classic 2024");

//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MACDBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);


   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MACD Classic 2024");


   ArraySetAsSeries(MACDBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(SignalBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HistogramBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(fastEMA_Array,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(slowEMA_Array,true);



   handleFastEMA = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle1SlowEMA = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---




   int bars = rates_total-1;

   if(prev_calculated>0)
     {
      bars=rates_total-(prev_calculated-1);

     }
   CopyBuffer(handleFastEMA, MAIN_LINE, 0, bars, fastEMA_Array);
   CopyBuffer(handle1SlowEMA, MAIN_LINE, 0, bars, slowEMA_Array);

   for(int i=bars; i>=0; i--)
     {
      MACDBuffer[i] = fastEMA_Array[i-1] - slowEMA_Array[i-1];
      ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,i,Signal,MACDBuffer,SignalBuffer);
       HistogramBuffer[i] =  MACDBuffer[i] - SignalBuffer[i];
     }


//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
justlink #:

thanks for all help. i change my code to this and now is worked. also I checked the macd classic with the trading view and it seems all calculate and show currently.

but it is very slow and 15 - 30 second after drag and drop on the chart, indicator line is show. how can I optimize my code? please help.

my entire code is:

I recommend you to compare your code with the macd that is in the Examples menu of mt5 to get  yours working.

 
justlink #:


my entire code is:


that's not your entire code, I don't know how you can say this because you're missing all the properties at the top of the script


Your for loop will cause an exception, you can't index [i-1] with i>=0


so make it i>0, and use the 

ExponentialMAOnBuffer
outside of the for loop

   for(int i=bars; i>0; i--)
     {
      MACDBuffer[i] = fastEMA_Array[i-1] - slowEMA_Array[i-1];
     }

    ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,Signal,MACDBuffer,SignalBuffer);



full script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            MACD Classic 2024.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

//--- input parameters
input int FastEMA = 12;
input int SlowEMA = 26;
input int Signal = 9;

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots 3

// Plot MACD
#property indicator_label1  "MACD"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrPurple
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2

// Plot Signal
#property indicator_label2  "Signal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1

// Plot Histogram
#property indicator_label3  "Histogram"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color3  clrGray
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  2

//--- indicator buffers
double         MACDBuffer[];
double         SignalBuffer[];
double         HistogramBuffer[];

double          fastEMA_Array[];
double          slowEMA_Array[];

int Iwindows =0;
int handleFastEMA;
int handle1SlowEMA;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Iwindows = ChartWindowFind(1,"MACD Classic 2044");

//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MACDBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);


   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MACD Classic 2024");

   ArraySetAsSeries(MACDBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(SignalBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HistogramBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(fastEMA_Array,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(slowEMA_Array,true);


   handleFastEMA = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   handle1SlowEMA = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {


   int bars = rates_total-1;

   if(prev_calculated<=0) bars = rates_total-1;

   if(prev_calculated>0)
     {
      bars=rates_total-(prev_calculated - (rates_total==prev_calculated));
     }
   CopyBuffer(handleFastEMA, 0, 0, bars, fastEMA_Array);
   CopyBuffer(handle1SlowEMA, 0, 0, bars, slowEMA_Array);

   for(int i=bars; i>0; i--)
     {
      MACDBuffer[i] = fastEMA_Array[i-1] - slowEMA_Array[i-1];
     }

    ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,Signal,MACDBuffer,SignalBuffer);
    
   for(int i=bars; i>=0; i--)
     {
       HistogramBuffer[i] =  MACDBuffer[i] - SignalBuffer[i];
     }
     


//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
   
}
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