Script: Invalid Stops Take Profit & Stop Loss (Sell Positions)

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Hello All

My modify TP/SL code below won't modify sell positions instead I get modify errors. With Buy positions everything modifies as normal, please assist me as to why sell positions will not modify. 

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>

CTrade trade;
CPositionInfo m_position;
CSymbolInfo m_symbol;
COrderInfo m_order;
CAccountInfo m_account;

input double TakeProfit=0;
input double StopLoss=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Pips()
 {
  double PipPoint=0;
  int Digit=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
  if(Digit==2||Digit==3||Digit==5){PipPoint=Point()*10;}
  return(PipPoint);
 }

void OnStart()
 {
  double TPBuy=0;
  double SLBuy=0;
  
  double TPSell=0;
  double SLSell=0;
  
  double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); 
  double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  
  for(int Loop=PositionsTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
  {
   if(m_position.SelectByIndex(Loop))
   if(m_position.Symbol()==Symbol())
   {
    if(m_position.Type()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
    {
     TPBuy=Bid+TakeProfit*Pips();
     SLBuy=Bid-StopLoss*Pips();
     
     bool ModBuy=trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLBuy,TPBuy);
    }
    
    if(m_position.Type()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
    {
     TPSell=Bid-TakeProfit*Pips();
     SLSell=Bid+StopLoss*Pips();
     
     bool ModSell=trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLSell,TPSell);
    } 
   }
  }

 }
[Deleted]  

Here are a few checks before invoking PositionModify:

bool CheckStopLoss_Takeprofit(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double SL,double TP)
  {
//--- get the SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL level
   int stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
   if(stops_level!=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d: StopLoss and TakeProfit must"+
                  " not be nearer than %d points from the closing price",stops_level,stops_level);
     }
//---
   bool SL_check=false,TP_check=false;
//--- check only two order types
   switch(type)
     {
      //--- Buy operation
      case  ORDER_TYPE_BUY:
        {
         //--- check the StopLoss
         SL_check=(Bid-SL>stops_level*_Point);
         if(!SL_check)
            PrintFormat("For order %s StopLoss=%.5f must be less than %.5f"+
                        " (Bid=%.5f - SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)",
                        EnumToString(type),SL,Bid-stops_level*_Point,Bid,stops_level);
         //--- check the TakeProfit
         TP_check=(TP-Bid>stops_level*_Point);
         if(!TP_check)
            PrintFormat("For order %s TakeProfit=%.5f must be greater than %.5f"+
                        " (Bid=%.5f + SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)",
                        EnumToString(type),TP,Bid+stops_level*_Point,Bid,stops_level);
         //--- return the result of checking
         return(SL_check&&TP_check);
        }
      //--- Sell operation
      case  ORDER_TYPE_SELL:
        {
         //--- check the StopLoss
         SL_check=(SL-Ask>stops_level*_Point);
         if(!SL_check)
            PrintFormat("For order %s StopLoss=%.5f must be greater than %.5f "+
                        " (Ask=%.5f + SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)",
                        EnumToString(type),SL,Ask+stops_level*_Point,Ask,stops_level);
         //--- check the TakeProfit
         TP_check=(Ask-TP>stops_level*_Point);
         if(!TP_check)
            PrintFormat("For order %s TakeProfit=%.5f must be less than %.5f "+
                        " (Ask=%.5f - SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)",
                        EnumToString(type),TP,Ask-stops_level*_Point,Ask,stops_level);
         //--- return the result of checking
         return(TP_check&&SL_check);
        }
      break;
     }
//--- a slightly different function is required for pending orders
   return false;
  }
 
Post journal log of the problem (the modify errors)
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Here are a few checks before invoking PositionModify:

This code does not modify orders

 
Conor Mcnamara #:
Post journal log of the problem (the modify errors)

image of journal log

 

Had to disable position types and position symbols but I still get invalid stops for sell modifying. 

for(int Loop=PositionsTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
  {
   if(m_position.SelectByIndex(Looop))
   {
    TPBuy=Bid+TakeProfit*Pips();
    SLBuy=Bid-StopLoss*Pips();

    bool ModBuy=trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLBuy,TPBuy);
    
    TPSell=Bid-TakeProfit*Pips();
    SLSell=Bid+StopLoss*Pips();
     
    bool ModSell=trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLSell,TPSell);
   }
  }
 

I still get Invalid stops even when Trade stop levels is being added:

int StopLevels=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

  for(int Loop=PositionsTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
  {
   if(m_position.SelectByIndex(Loop))
   {
    TPBuy=Bid+TakeProfit*Pips();
    SLBuy=Bid-StopLoss*Pips();
    
    
    TPBuy=TPBuy-Bid>StopLevels*Pips();
    SLBuy=Bid-SLBuy>StopLevels*Pips();
    
    bool ModBuy=trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLBuy,SLBuy);

    
    TPSell=Bid-TakeProfit*Pips();
    SLSell=Bid+StopLoss*Pips();
   
    
    TPSell=TPSell-Ask>StopLevels*Pips();
    SLSell=Ask-SLSell>StopLevels*Pips();
    
    bool ModSell=trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLSell,TPSell);
   }
 

I tried using Round to tick size but I still get invalid stops why is this?

double RoundToTickSize(double Price)
 {
  double TickSize=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
  
  return(round(Price/TickSize)*TickSize);
 }

void OnStart()
 {
  double TPBuy=0;
  double SLBuy=0;
  
  double TPSell=0;
  double SLSell=0;
  
  double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); 
  double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
 
  for(int Loop=PositionsTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
   {
    if(m_position.SelectByIndex(Loop))
    {
     TPBuy=RoundTickSize(Bid+TakeProfit*Pips());
     SLBuy=RoundTickSize(Bid-StopLoss*Pips());
     
     trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLBuy,TPBuy);
     
     TPSell=RoundTickSize(Bid-TakeProfit*Pips());
     SLSell=RoundTickSize(Bid+StopLoss*Pips());
     
     trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),SLSell,TPSell);
     
    }
   }

 }
 
have you tried using a bigger value for the StopLoss input? many brokers don't allow the stop loss to be set so narrow and the minimum SL can change just as the slippage can change when the market is volatile
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
have you tried using a bigger value for the StopLoss input? many brokers don't allow the stop loss to be set so narrow and the minimum SL can change just as the slippage can change when the market is volatile

I know on the first post my inputs are 0 SL and 0 TP but these are my default inputs for StopLoss and TakeProfit. 

input double TakeProfit=5;
input double StopLoss=10;
 
Scalper8 #:

I know on the first post my inputs are 0 SL and 0 TP but these are my default inputs for StopLoss and TakeProfit. 

right but what are you setting SL to? try 10, 100, 1000, and see how it looks in the strategy tester visual mode. One pip size in EURJPY is 0.01 I think, and the SL has to be set accordingly

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