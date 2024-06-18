Economic News in MT5 are Fake News?
They're not different. Look carefully:
|-----------------
|MT5
|Investing
|Retail Sales m/m <----> Retail Sales (MoM) (May)
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Core Retail Sales m/m <----> Core Retail Sales (MoM) (May)
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Retail Control m/m <----> Retail Control (MoM) (May)
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Retail Sailes excl. Autos and Gas m/m <----> Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos (MoM) (May)
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Retail Sales y/y <----> Retail Sales (YoY) (May)
|2.3%
|2.27%
The data is the same and it's correct. Notice they just name them a little bit different. Also, the forecast value may be different depending on the prediction source. Notice aswell that the y/y Retail Sales values are the same, but it is rounded up/down in MT5.
Hello,
if we compare economic news in MT5 and Investing, then the values are mostly different. Why?
Here is example from today news at 15:30 from MT5:
And here same news from Investing:
It is good that the impact values are not same ones:
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Why MQL Calendar is upside down ?.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.16 07:53
All calendars are independent from each other (they are not connected to each other according to impacted news events and forecasting velues for thhe events). It means: the calendars are estimated the impact (low/medium/high) for any news events by themselves according to their own research.
We all know that NFP is high impacted news events. As to the other news events so it depends on the calendar (it is what we all know about it).
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Hello,
if we compare economic news in MT5 and Investing, then the values are mostly different. Why?
Here is example from today news at 15:30 from MT5:
And here same news from Investing: