Why MQL Calendar is upside down ?.
but the MQL calendar keeps ignoring it sometimes. why is that?
All calendars are independent from each other (they are not connected to each other according to impacted news events and forecasting velues for thhe events). It means: the calendars are estimated the impact (low/medium/high) for any news events by themselves according to their own research.
We all know that NFP / CPI and FOMC are the highest impacting news all the time
We all know that NFP is high impacted news events. As to the other news events so it depends on the calendar (it is what we all know about it).
All calendars are independent from each other (they are not connected to each other according to impacted news events and forecasting velues for thhe events). It means: the calendars are estimated the impact (low/medium/high) for any news events by themselves according to their own research.
We all know that NFP is high impacted news events. As to the other news events so it depends on the calendar (it is what we all know about it).
Thanks bro..
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I have noticed multiple times that the CPI news event is not listed as High Impact. We all know that NFP / CPI and FOMC are the highest impacting news all the time. all calendars outside marks these three events as high impact. but the MQL calendar keeps ignoring it sometimes. why is that?