How do I make profit appear above the candle?

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hi vereyone

How do I make profit appear above the candle?

can anyone help me to get this code plz


 

I coded something


but I'm facing a problem where it won't display over the next trades


might be just a problem in the strategy tester, here is my code:

void OnTick(){

        examineLastTrade();
}


void examineLastTrade(){

    double offset = 50*_Point;

    if (!PositionSelect(Symbol())){
        
      HistorySelect(TimeCurrent() - 3600, TimeCurrent());

         for (int i = 0; i < HistoryDealsTotal(); i++){
         
             ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i);      
             
             if (ticket > 0){
             
                double dealProfit = HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
                long dealTime = HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TIME); 
                
                int barIndex = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, dealTime);     
                double pricePosition = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex) + offset;
                datetime positionTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex);
                
                Profit_display(0, "deal_profit", "$" + FormatString(dealProfit), pricePosition, 8, clrSilver, positionTime);                
             }  
        
             else{
                 Print("Failed to get ticket for index ", i);
             }
         }       
    }   
}


void Profit_display(int id, string name, string text, double distance, int fontSize, color fontColor, datetime time){

    if (ObjectFind(0, name) < 0){
      ObjectCreate(id, name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, time, distance);
    } 
    ObjectSetInteger(id, name, OBJPROP_CORNER, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(id, name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize);
    ObjectSetInteger(id, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, fontColor);
    ObjectSetString(id, name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text);
}


string FormatString(double value) {
    string str = DoubleToString(value, 8);

    // Find the position of the decimal point
    int dotPosition = StringFind(str, ".");
    
    if (dotPosition != -1){
    
        // Check the part after the decimal point
        string fractionalPart = StringSubstr(str, dotPosition + 1);

        // If the fractional part has only one zero, keep it
        if (StringLen(fractionalPart) == 2 && StringSubstr(fractionalPart, 1, 1) == "0"){      
            str = StringSubstr(str, 0, dotPosition + 3); // Keep two decimal places
        } 
        else{
            // Remove trailing zeros
            while (StringLen(str) > 0 && StringSubstr(str, StringLen(str) - 1, 1) == "0"){
            
                str = StringSubstr(str, 0, StringLen(str) - 1); // Remove trailing zero
            }

            // Remove the trailing dot if any
            if (StringSubstr(str, StringLen(str) - 1, 1) == "."){
                str = StringSubstr(str, 0, StringLen(str) - 1);
            }
        }
    }

    return str;
}
 

I fixed the issue, I forgot that each text object should have a unique name.


        
void examineLastTrade(){

    double offset = 50*_Point;

    if (!PositionSelect(Symbol())){
        
      HistorySelect(TimeCurrent() - 3600, TimeCurrent());

         for (int i = 0; i < HistoryDealsTotal(); i++){
         
             ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i);      
             
             if (ticket > 0){
             
                double dealProfit = HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
                long dealTime = HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TIME); 
                
                int barIndex = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, dealTime, true);     
                double pricePosition = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex) + offset;
                datetime positionTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex);
                
                Profit_display(0, "deal_profit" + IntegerToString(ticket), "$" + FormatString(dealProfit), pricePosition, 8, clrSilver, positionTime);
                
             }  
        
             else{
                 Print("Failed to get ticket for index ", i);
             }
         }       
    }   
}
 

Hi

Just a small tip – if you want the profit looked similar to what you have on screenshot, try using canvas and create bitmaps with text.

CCanvas canvas;
      canvas.CreateBitmap(objName,TimeCurrent(),SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK),50, 50,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
      canvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0));    
      canvas.FillRectangle(0,0,200,200,ColorToARGB(clrBlue,200));
      canvas.TextOut(10,5, DoubleToString(profit,2)+"$", ColorToARGB(clrWhite, 255), TA_VCENTER );
      canvas.Update();

Best regards

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

I fixed the issue, I forgot that each text object should have a unique name.


Thank you for your efforts, but the code does not work and I cannot modify it. Can you help me solve the problem, please?

 
Yaqoub Yousef #:

Thank you for your efforts, but the code does not work and I cannot modify it. Can you help me solve the problem, please?

This works for MT5, I assumed you were using MT5. I'm afraid I don't work with mq4 EA code. take the logic, and then make it proper for MT4, I have no time for this

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

This works for MT5, I assumed you were using MT5. I'm afraid I don't work with mq4 EA code. take the logic, and then make it proper for MT4, I have no time for this

thank you bro :)

 
Marzena Maria Szmit #:

Hi

Just a small tip – if you want the profit looked similar to what you have on screenshot, try using canvas and create bitmaps with text.

Best regards

thank you bro

 
Marzena Maria Szmit #:

Hi

Just a small tip – if you want the profit looked similar to what you have on screenshot, try using canvas and create bitmaps with text.

Best regards

Could you please explain to me how to integrate it with the previous code?

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