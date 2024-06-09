Expert Advisor values from Indicator do not match chart values
You have to change the direction of arrays. By default zero refers to the farthest bar in history.
Use ArraySetAsSeries to set the flag to true.
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Hello. I am trying to code my first Expert Advisor in MQL5, and I am having an issue getting the correct values from indicators, specifically RSI and ATR in my case.
This is the code I am using:
And as you can see from this screenshot, I am getting different values from the indicator on the chart and the EA.
I have been trying to figure this out for a while, and I am stuck. Does anyone know the issue? I would really appreciate a helpful eye.