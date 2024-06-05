The seller is refusing to support their product.
The seller has not refused to give support. read the messages that the seller posted. you need to confirm that you are a subscriber before you can get support. That is the same with all purchases online and offline. And why would you attempt to use an indicator from marketplace that way without prior instruction from the coder, prior to making your first attempt? That is just silly.
I can’t see any problem from the conversation.
And are you sure it's not your code which is the problem? Init failed, that means you have not succeeded the initialization. I don't know if Alerts can work in an EA at all, or if that even makes sense. If I use iCustom with one of my indicators in an EA, I set alerts to false in iCustom (I just use"false" for the parameter). because it doesn't make sense to use alerts in an automated system.
Also you can't go anywhere if he used ObjectCreate to mark the trends in his indicator (instead of buffers to mark the trends).
And are you sure it's not your code which is the problem? Init failed, that means you have not succeeded the initialization. I don't know if Alerts can work in an EA at all, or if that even makes sense. If I use iCustom with one of my indicators in an EA, I set alerts to false in iCustom (I just use"false" for the parameter). because it doesn't make sense to use alerts in an automated system.
Also you can't go anywhere if he used ObjectCreate to mark the trends in his indicator (instead of buffers to mark the trends).
Yes, I am sure. Also I tried to disable the virtualization in indicator trough iCustom, but that setting does not work at all (even just in indicator).
Product -> telegram channel -> sales -> support and quality - no - I do not hear this.
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Hello everyone,
As a long-time member of this community, I have encountered an issue that I'd like to address.
The paid market indicator is not functioning correctly. It returns an error when I attempt to retrieve data using iCustom.
I reached out to the owner for assistance, but he was unwilling to help.
This seems unacceptable, doesn't it?
Here is a screenshot of our communication: