The seller is refusing to support their product.

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Hello everyone,

As a long-time member of this community, I have encountered an issue that I'd like to address.

The paid market indicator is not functioning correctly. It returns an error when I attempt to retrieve data using iCustom.


I reached out to the owner for assistance, but he was unwilling to help.

This seems unacceptable, doesn't it?

Here is a screenshot of our communication:

 


 
Maybe and maybe not. You could argue that some sellers of indicators would not like their products to be used in an EA, and that is a right that the developer has. Perhaps they also haven't optimized it such that it would work in an EA because of the way the indicator buffers have been programmed.
You should have probably had a kinder discussion with this developer. Before you claimed that something is wrong, you should have asked kindly if it suitable and recommended to use the indicator with iCusom and let the conversation go from there.
 
The seller has not refused to give support. read the messages that the seller posted. you need to confirm that you are a subscriber before you can get support. That is the same with all purchases online and offline. And why would you attempt to use an indicator from marketplace that way without prior instruction from the coder, prior to making your first attempt? That is just silly.
 
The indicator give error. Not a message that it will not work through iCustom, but the error. This is what should not be in any EA or indicator. 
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
The seller has not refused to give support. read the messages that the seller posted. you need to confirm that you are a subscriber before you can get support. That is the same with all purchases online and offline. And why would you attempt to use an indicator from marketplace that way without prior instruction from the coder, prior to making your first attempt? That is just silly.
Prior instructions from coder? The seller is not a coder. He has not idea how to use indicator in EA without source code of it. Silly to not understand the simple things, but recon because of own opinion and call that someone is silly. 
 
I can’t see any problem from the conversation. 
If you purchased the indicator from him I think he will gives support. And not every seller are willing to let someone to use their indicator signal for making an EA. Good luck 
 
Yip Sin Hang #:
I can’t see any problem from the conversation. 
If you purchased the indicator from him I think he will gives support. And not every seller are willing to let someone to use their indicator signal for making an EA. Good luck 
Here is not about willingness or not, to do this indicator useable for EA, but about the error. Before upload indicator to the market, the seller accepted terms, where was mentioned, that a product must be error free. I used indicator in a standard way. iCustom it is standard way. It give the error. Red marked error that I showed in a screenshot, it is what not must be in a product in the market. Also, I clearly stated, that I tried to do this for my customer. Product has bought. And I tried to avoid involving my client to this. But already did this. 
 

And are you sure it's not your code which is the problem? Init failed, that means you have not succeeded the initialization. I don't know if Alerts can work in an EA at all, or if that even makes sense. If I use iCustom with one of my indicators in an EA, I set alerts to false in iCustom (I just use"false" for the parameter). because it doesn't make sense to use alerts in an automated system. 

Also you can't go anywhere if he used ObjectCreate to mark the trends in his indicator (instead of buffers to mark the trends).

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

And are you sure it's not your code which is the problem? Init failed, that means you have not succeeded the initialization. I don't know if Alerts can work in an EA at all, or if that even makes sense. If I use iCustom with one of my indicators in an EA, I set alerts to false in iCustom (I just use"false" for the parameter). because it doesn't make sense to use alerts in an automated system. 

Also you can't go anywhere if he used ObjectCreate to mark the trends in his indicator (instead of buffers to mark the trends).

Yes, I am sure. Also I tried to disable the virtualization in indicator trough iCustom, but that setting does not work at all (even just in indicator).


Product  -> telegram channel -> sales -> support and quality - no - I do not hear this. 

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