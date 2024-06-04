Strategy Tester Not Working. Help..

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Hello All,

This happens to me 2 days ago when the strategy tester is not working.

I tried to reinstall, but this did not solve the problem. (Even on a new folder).

Here is a dump on the strategy tester journal report using the MACD Example script.

Hopefully someone here would be able to help. Thank you.

2024.06.04 15:10:03.681 Tester  Cloud servers switched off
2024.06.04 15:10:11.626 Tester  "MACD Sample.ex5" 64 bit
2024.06.04 15:10:12.524 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2022.05.10 00:00
2024.06.04 15:10:12.524 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2022.05.10 00:00
2024.06.04 15:10:12.534 Core 1  agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2024.06.04 15:10:12.534 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2024.06.04 15:10:13.565 Core 1  connected
2024.06.04 15:10:13.583 Core 1  authorized (agent build 4361)
2024.06.04 15:10:13.597 Tester  EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.06.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00
2024.06.04 15:10:13.621 Core 1  common synchronization completed
2024.06.04 15:10:14.282 Core 1  EURUSD: history for 2023 year synchronized
2024.06.04 15:10:14.536 Core 1  EURUSD: history for 2024 year synchronized
2024.06.04 15:10:14.536 Core 1  EURUSD: history synchronization completed [2319 Kb]
2024.06.04 15:10:14.537 Core 1  EURUSD: 2.26 Mb of history processed in 0:00:00.891
2024.06.04 15:10:15.020 History nothing to analyze
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  cloud network mode is off
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  initialization finished
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  login (build 4361)
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  9148 bytes of account info loaded
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  3268 bytes of input parameters loaded
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  840 bytes of symbols list loaded (140 symbols)
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  expert file added: Experts\MACD Sample.ex5. 48579 bytes loaded
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  10114 Mb available, 126 blocks set for ticks generating
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  successfully initialized
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  49 Kb of total initialization data received
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  Intel Core i7-4790K  @ 4.00GHz, 16328 MB
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD: load 2.26 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.934
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD: history synchronized from 2023.01.02 to 2024.06.03
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: history cache allocated for 106132 bars and contains 105720 bars from 2023.01.02 07:00 to 2024.05.31 23:55
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: history begins from 2023.01.02 07:00
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): every tick generating
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.06.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00 started with inputs:
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1    InpLots=0.1
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1    InpTakeProfit=50
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1    InpTrailingStop=30
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1    InpMACDOpenLevel=3
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1    InpMACDCloseLevel=2
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1    InpMATrendPeriod=26
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  final balance 10000.00 USD
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: 0 ticks, 0 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.974. Test passed in 0:00:00.518.
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:01.492 (including 0:00:00.974 for history data synchronization)
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  324 Mb memory used including 6 Mb of history data, 0 Mb of tick data
2024.06.04 15:10:15.075 Core 1  log file "C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20240604.log" written
2024.06.04 15:10:15.093 Core 1  connection closed
 
A lot of those default EAs that come with MT5 won't work on the metaquotes demo account
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
A lot of those default EAs that come with MT5 won't work on the metaquotes demo account
It was working two days ago. 

 
DebblieLogan #:

can you try with 1 minute OHLC bars and raise lot size to 1.

  
2024.06.04 15:10:13.597 Tester  EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.06.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00
2024.06.04 15:10:15.020 History nothing to analyze

There's nothing to analyze because you're testing the weekend.

 
Evren Caglar #:

can you try with 1 minute OHLC bars and raise lot size to 1.

Hi Evren. 

Apparently when I  change the date range. It works. 

I changed the date range to "Last Year". It works. 

I think it's a bug. 

Here's journal dump for the strategy tester :


2024.06.04 19:17:30.305 Tester  "MACD Sample.ex5" 64 bit
2024.06.04 19:17:31.285 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2022.05.10 00:00
2024.06.04 19:17:31.285 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2022.05.10 00:00
2024.06.04 19:17:31.285 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2024.06.04 19:17:31.301 Core 1  connected
2024.06.04 19:17:31.312 Core 1  authorized (agent build 4361)
2024.06.04 19:17:31.328 Tester  EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.01.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00
2024.06.04 19:17:31.364 Core 1  common synchronization completed
2024.06.04 19:17:31.385 Tester  quality of analyzed history is 100%
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  test Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  prepare for shutdown
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  shutdown finished
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  login (build 4361)
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  account info found with currency USD
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  successfully initialized
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  163 bytes of total initialization data received
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  Intel Core i7-4790K  @ 4.00GHz, 16328 MB
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: history cached from 2023.01.02 07:00
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): every tick generating
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.01.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00 started with inputs:
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1    InpLots=0.1
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1    InpTakeProfit=50
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1    InpTrailingStop=30
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1    InpMACDOpenLevel=3
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1    InpMACDCloseLevel=2
2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1    InpMATrendPeriod=26

<LOG TRUNCATED BECAUSE OF MESSAGE LENGTH RESTRICTION>

2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  2024.05.01 11:55:00   deal #43 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.06660 done (based on order #43)
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  2024.05.01 11:55:00   deal performed [#43 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.06660]
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  2024.05.01 11:55:00   order performed sell 0.1 at 1.06660 [#43 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.06660]
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  2024.05.01 11:55:00   CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.10 position #42 EURUSD at 1.06660 [done at 1.06660]
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  2024.05.01 11:55:00   Long position by EURUSD to be closed
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  final balance 9984.66 USD
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: 10587608 ticks, 31349 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.039. Test passed in 0:00:15.024.
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:15.063 (including 0:00:00.039 for history data synchronization)
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  629 Mb memory used including 6 Mb of history data, 256 Mb of tick data
2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1  log file "C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20240604.log" written
 
DebblieLogan #:

Hi Evren. 

Apparently when I  change the date range. It works. 

I changed the date range to "Last Year". It works. 

I think it's a bug. 

Here's journal dump for the strategy tester :


Yeah, that's not a bug... Look at the dates and what I told you. Your test dates were set for 2 days over the weekend. Of course it's not going to work as nothing happens on the weekend. There is no data to test and it's why the error literally told you: "History nothing to analyze".

Though at this point I almost hope you submit it as a bug report, so all the developers can have a good laugh.

 
James McKnight #:

Yeah, that's not a bug... Look at the dates and what I told you. Your test dates were set for 2 days over the weekend. Of course it's not going to work as nothing happens on the weekend. There is no data to test and it's why the error literally told you: "History nothing to analyze".

Though at this point I almost hope you submit it as a bug report, so all the developers can have a good laugh.

  Brain bug.


 
Well I have the same issue on any EA, where if I try to backtest on today's date or yesterday's date, you'll see no result. It's a known issue. The data to backtest doesn't get updated as quickly as that I guess. With the same EA it will have no issue backtesting the full month of May. And if you are trying to backtest weekend, don't waste your time because don't forget the markets are closed until Sunday 
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