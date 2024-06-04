Strategy Tester Not Working. Help..
A lot of those default EAs that come with MT5 won't work on the metaquotes demo account
2024.06.04 15:10:13.597 Tester EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.06.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00 2024.06.04 15:10:15.020 History nothing to analyze
There's nothing to analyze because you're testing the weekend.
can you try with 1 minute OHLC bars and raise lot size to 1.
Hi Evren.
Apparently when I change the date range. It works.
I changed the date range to "Last Year". It works.
I think it's a bug.
Here's journal dump for the strategy tester :
2024.06.04 19:17:30.305 Tester "MACD Sample.ex5" 64 bit 2024.06.04 19:17:31.285 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2022.05.10 00:00 2024.06.04 19:17:31.285 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2022.05.10 00:00 2024.06.04 19:17:31.285 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000 2024.06.04 19:17:31.301 Core 1 connected 2024.06.04 19:17:31.312 Core 1 authorized (agent build 4361) 2024.06.04 19:17:31.328 Tester EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.01.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00 2024.06.04 19:17:31.364 Core 1 common synchronization completed 2024.06.04 19:17:31.385 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100% 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 test Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 prepare for shutdown 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 shutdown finished 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 login (build 4361) 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 account info found with currency USD 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 successfully initialized 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 163 bytes of total initialization data received 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00GHz, 16328 MB 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 EURUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: history cached from 2023.01.02 07:00 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 EURUSD,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): every tick generating 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: testing of Experts\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2024.01.01 00:00 to 2024.06.03 00:00 started with inputs: 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 InpLots=0.1 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 InpTakeProfit=50 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 InpTrailingStop=30 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 InpMACDOpenLevel=3 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 InpMACDCloseLevel=2 2024.06.04 19:17:37.468 Core 1 InpMATrendPeriod=26 <LOG TRUNCATED BECAUSE OF MESSAGE LENGTH RESTRICTION> 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 2024.05.01 11:55:00 deal #43 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.06660 done (based on order #43) 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 2024.05.01 11:55:00 deal performed [#43 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.06660] 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 2024.05.01 11:55:00 order performed sell 0.1 at 1.06660 [#43 sell 0.1 EURUSD at 1.06660] 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 2024.05.01 11:55:00 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.10 position #42 EURUSD at 1.06660 [done at 1.06660] 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 2024.05.01 11:55:00 Long position by EURUSD to be closed 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 final balance 9984.66 USD 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: 10587608 ticks, 31349 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.039. Test passed in 0:00:15.024. 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:15.063 (including 0:00:00.039 for history data synchronization) 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 629 Mb memory used including 6 Mb of history data, 256 Mb of tick data 2024.06.04 19:17:46.374 Core 1 log file "C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20240604.log" written
Hi Evren.
Apparently when I change the date range. It works.
I changed the date range to "Last Year". It works.
I think it's a bug.
Here's journal dump for the strategy tester :
Yeah, that's not a bug... Look at the dates and what I told you. Your test dates were set for 2 days over the weekend. Of course it's not going to work as nothing happens on the weekend. There is no data to test and it's why the error literally told you: "History nothing to analyze".
Though at this point I almost hope you submit it as a bug report, so all the developers can have a good laugh.
Yeah, that's not a bug... Look at the dates and what I told you. Your test dates were set for 2 days over the weekend. Of course it's not going to work as nothing happens on the weekend. There is no data to test and it's why the error literally told you: "History nothing to analyze".
Though at this point I almost hope you submit it as a bug report, so all the developers can have a good laugh.
Brain bug.
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Hello All,
This happens to me 2 days ago when the strategy tester is not working.
I tried to reinstall, but this did not solve the problem. (Even on a new folder).
Here is a dump on the strategy tester journal report using the MACD Example script.
Hopefully someone here would be able to help. Thank you.