EA in strategy tester work, on LIVE not ...need help
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hi all!
We made with friend EA breakout strategy but EA only work in strategy tester, on live trading (demo) not
Can someone please look at code and correct it.
Thanks to all
Here is code:
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What doesn't work ? Please explain your problem.
Hi
Thank you for help
So...I start MT4 then put EA into chart window then EA start to look high and low in specified period ...for example EA start at 8h then EA start to look high and low from 12h till 14h (lunch time) then at 14:00:01 EA is ready to trade, offcourse if some candle breaks leveles high or low in specific period (12h till14h)
In Meta editor is no errors
When I start EA to LiVE trading (demo) then nothing happend...price go up or down but there is not buy or sell activity
Thanks
p.s. I did't know for SRC...my apologies. I will do it next time
Hi
Thank you for help
So...I start MT4 then put EA into chart window then EA start to look high and low in specified period ...for example EA start at 8h then EA start to look high and low from 12h till 14h (lunch time) then at 14:00:01 EA is ready to trade, offcourse if some candle breaks leveles high or low in specific period (12h till14h)
In Meta editor is no errors
When I start EA to LiVE trading (demo) then nothing happend...price go up or down but there is not buy or sell activity
Thanks
p.s. I did't know for SRC...my apologies. I will do it next time
Cheers
Filter
Sorry, just need to ask one more time - are you seeing any journal errors (not MetaEditor errors). Does the EA have a happy face? Have you allowed auto trading in both options?
Cheers
Filter
yes I have al smiles ...auto tradeing button is ON ...also in EA propertis Allow live trading is ON
In strategy tester journal is writen: TestGenerator:unmatched data error (volume limit 1113 at 2015.01.05 00:00 exceeded) - - - I put test period from 5.1.14 till today and after that errors in journal EA start trading in strategy tester
In LIVE journal is writen: Expert loaded successfully .....automated trading enabled ...but no trading activity
Thank you
yes I have al smiles ...auto tradeing button is ON ...also in EA propertis Allow live trading is ON
In strategy tester journal is writen: TestGenerator:unmatched data error (volume limit 1113 at 2015.01.05 00:00 exceeded) - - - I put test period from 5.1.14 till today and after that errors in journal EA start trading in strategy tester
In LIVE journal is writen: Expert loaded successfully .....automated trading enabled ...but no trading activity
Thank you
Print your variables values. Debug your code.
I click debug (play) and recieve resaults (picture attached)
I have under basic programing skills ...so I hope that picture is helpful.
I assume that problem is in row 140 and 69
Thank you
I click debug (play) and recieve resaults (picture attached)
I have under basic programing skills ...so I hope that picture is helpful.
I assume that problem is in row 140 and 69
Thank you
No, it's not useful.
Here is variables print screen
What I have to send more
Please try code at MT4 and you will see (in attach
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Hi all!
We made with friend EA breakout strategy but EA only work in strategy tester, on live trading (demo) not
Can someone please look at code and correct it.
Thanks to all
Here is code:
----------------------------------------