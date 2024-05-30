How to display extended hour prices on the chart and for the EA?
How to display extended hour prices on the chart and for the EA?
There are large price variations between the end of regular hours and the start of regular hours for a stock.
We don't see these variations so my EA and almost all EAs designed for stock trading can't track movements and trends well when it doesn't see what's happening more than half the time.
On Tradeview you can view and trade during these hours and the results are clearly better.
But my EA is made for MT5, MT% has many more useful functions than Tradeview. Apart from this big gap for stock trading.
Is there a way to display pre and post market times?
And which broker should you use for this?
Thanks
(Extended trading is conducted by electronic networks either before or after the regular trading hours of the listing exchange, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The U.S. stock exchanges are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.1
Pre-market stock trading in the United States commonly runs between 4:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. EST and after-hours trading occurs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.)
Can you post a screenshot from TradeView to show what you would like exactly ?
amrali #:
MT5 dows not display extended trading hours for exchanges.
So there's nothing to do?
Very unfortunate because my EA is much more efficient if it can see the variations for all hours, instead of having random jumps at the start and end of the day.
So there's nothing to do?
Very unfortunate because my EA is much more efficient if it can see the variations for all hours, instead of having random jumps at the start and end of the day.
I am not a specialist of stock exchanges, but that doesn't seem an MT5 issue, but a broker/data issue. MT5 will display all what he gets as data, so you would need a broker that provide the extended trading hours data (I can't help to find a broker).
Alternatively, if you have a broker which provide only "standard" trading hours data, you could still use a custom symbol/custom chart, to build that you need. The issue though, will still be to get the data from some external source(s).
In conclusion, with MT5, if you have the data all is possible. You need to either find a broker to provide them, or an other source of data to build your customize chart (which require some work of course).
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How to display extended hour prices on the chart and for the EA?
There are large price variations between the end of regular hours and the start of regular hours for a stock.
We don't see these variations so my EA and almost all EAs designed for stock trading can't track movements and trends well when it doesn't see what's happening more than half the time.
On Tradeview you can view and trade during these hours and the results are clearly better.
But my EA is made for MT5, MT% has many more useful functions than Tradeview. Apart from this big gap for stock trading.
Is there a way to display pre and post market times?
And which broker should you use for this?
Thanks
(Extended trading is conducted by electronic networks either before or after the regular trading hours of the listing exchange, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The U.S. stock exchanges are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.1
Pre-market stock trading in the United States commonly runs between 4:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. EST and after-hours trading occurs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.)