Stocks/Forex market 24/5 or 24/6 ?
All in all, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the best days for Forex trading due to higher volatility. During the middle of the week, the currency market sees the most trading action. As for the rest of the week, Mondays are static, and Fridays can be unpredictable.
I mainly trade only on weekdays, when the market really lives.
Hi,
Yes you right mainly market open monday to friday but Saudi Arabia is a islamic country. For this friday is their jumma mobarak. This reason Saudi Arabia trading market open sunday to Thursday.
You can see different trading news Saturday to Sunday for increasing your trading skill
Raju58:
Hi,
Hi,
Yes you right mainly market open monday to friday but Saudi Arabia is a islamic country. For this friday is their jumma mobarak. This reason Saudi Arabia trading market open sunday to Thursday.
You can see different trading news Saturday to Sunday for increasing your trading skill
Thanks for confirmation
I will open some trades on this pair today
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
as stated here
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_stock_exchange_trading_hours
Most markets are open Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday in their respective local time zones, [1] although some such as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Saudi Stock Exchange shift this to be open Sunday through Thursday and closed Friday and Saturday.
And there seems to be an HOUR GAP from GMT 21.00 to 22.00, which is not covered by any exchange worldwide.
Any one could share some insight/details of forex trading hours worldwide ?
Is it possible to trade during "market close" time ?
How to trade (forex/stock?) on Sunday ? (Tel Aviv / Saudi Stock Exchange)
Thank you for your time.