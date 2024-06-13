New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 4350: More analytical objects in the Web platform and Welcome page in MetaEditor - page 2
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sorry, I'm not sure that you mean by format properly.
Build 4330
Please edit your post and use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
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My MT5 just updated to version 4331 and now Metatrader 5 switches off "Use Local Network Farm" when the optimizer starts and that makes all "Local Network Farm: #agents" agents go to "not used". I can manually switch it back on and that puts all of the "local network farm: #agents" agents to ready but they remain in ready and their % never changes from ready. All the local: #cores are still running normally. It just won't initialize any of my local network farm agents. I started by downloading the latest optimizer version 4330 from Metatrader website. It's not the firewalls and it happens even after I re-added them new using the "Scan Network" option. Additionally, I've powered down and restarted everything and it still is non functional. Thanks for any assistance.
enorme problema de desempenho no MT5 ainda não corrigido nesta versão!
após o lançamento 4232 Metertester tem um problema de desempenho muito grande no caso de testar vários símbolos com agentes locais.
Desde então, o backtesting toma tons de tempo - em outras palavras: backtesting ainda é inutilizável!!
Concordo, os lançamentos são rápidos com menos qualidade!!
BackTesting where each tick is "based on a real tick", remains extremely slow, unusable, when using the local PC processor. In other words, Local BackTesting is still pretty bad.(With Build 4350).
Checked, there is no such MT5 bug. Fix your code.
Build4330
build 4350