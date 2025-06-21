Indicators: Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw
Thank you very much for your labour !!! For a long time I was looking for a signal indicator on stochastic under MT5 !!!!
THANK YOU again !!! :)
I would like to know how to change the size of the indicator arrow indentation from the price bars?
The arrows are too close to the candlesticks:
In the line:
Range=AvgRange/10;
ten to reduce! For example:
Range=AvgRange/3;
GODZILLA:Thank you very much
Hello. Is it possible to add the ability to push notifications to smartphone?
I have no OK button for some reason . How can I install the indicator on the chart?
Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw:
The indicator generates buy and sell signals and issues alerts in case of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator overbought or oversold levels crossing.
Author: Nikolay Kositsin