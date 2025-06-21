Indicators: Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw

New comment
 

Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw:

The indicator generates buy and sell signals and issues alerts in case of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator overbought or oversold levels crossing.

Stochastic_Cross_Alert

Author: Nikolay Kositsin

 

Thank you very much for your labour !!! For a long time I was looking for a signal indicator on stochastic under MT5 !!!!

THANK YOU again !!! :)

 

I would like to know how to change the size of the indicator arrow indentation from the price bars?

The arrows are too close to the candlesticks:

 
10937:

I would like to know how to change the size of the indicator arrow indentation from the price bars?

The arrows are too close to the candlesticks:

In the line:

 Range=AvgRange/10;

ten to reduce! For example:

 Range=AvgRange/3;
 
GODZILLA:

In a line:

ten to reduce! For example:

Thank you very much
 
Hello. Is it possible to add the ability to push notifications to smartphone?
 

I have no OK button for some reason . How can I install the indicator on the chart?

stoch

Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd
  • www.mql5.com
Добавляет на указанное окно графика индикатор с указанным хэндлом. Индикатор и график должны быть построены на одинаковых символе и таймфрейме...
 
New comment