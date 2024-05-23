Uploading EA - error

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Hi all!, 
I've coded an mql5 EA, it works all good in my PC, still when uploading it a test is run and says no trades taken, invalid volume(=0) so wierd,

any advice???


thanks!

 

Hello,


Try to change the start lot in the setting of the uploaded EA

 
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER #:

default set at 0.01 lot

 

Please check this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555


There is even source code already implemented so you just need to integrate the checks before making a trade.

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
Lukas Hanusek #:

Please check this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555


There is even source code already implemented so you just need to integrate the checks before making a trade.

done it, but so wierd aye, like now ive run checks on checkvolumevalue and checkmoneyfortrade before any trade set and made some changes and get this error! where it says invalid volume 0, still I have no 0 volume trades on my system, also I run the tester and same all working fine and no 0 volume trades or errores, going mad with this issues XD 

 
Ignacio Esteban Barreira Lang #done it, but so wierd aye, like now ive run checks on checkvolumevalue and checkmoneyfortrade before any trade set and made some changes and get this error! where it says invalid volume 0, still I have no 0 volume trades on my system, also I run the tester and same all working fine and no 0 volume trades or errores, going mad with this issues XD 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

failed instant - Invalid volume

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2024.05.12 00:14

No, that's not quite it... We are talking about two checks (among many others) that must be carried out by your EA to pass automatic validation: normalization and volume verification (to correct the current error) and sufficiency check of funds to trade... Let's go from the beginning:

1. The article suggested by Yashar presents, with examples, the tests that the EA must pass during automatic validation for publication on the Market, among which I highlight:

2. You can see that the first test highlighted above is checking the sufficiency of funds to trade, which is what Marzena commented on.

3. The second test highlighted is the validity of the volume of operations (which is precisely where your EA is currently showing an error). In the article, the CheckVolumeValue() function is presented, however, this function only returns whether the volume is valid or not, but does not correct for the proper volume. Therefore, I suggested above using the NormalizeVolume() function to make this correction (before checking), if necessary, understand? For example, if your EA uses a fixed lot of 0.05 in the input parameters by default, but during automatic validation the minimum lot of the tested symbol is 0.10, if normalization was not performed, an invalid volume error will occur when opening a position, but if the NormalizeVolume() function is used, the minimum symbol lot (0.10) will be used when sending the order.

4. See too:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Desperate "No trading operations" error

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2024.04.21 14:42

It must be corrected, Juan. For example: if the EA uses a fixed volume parameter and by default this volume is set at 0.01, but during validation testing the tested symbols do not allow volume 0.01, then the EA does not open a position and will not be able to be published. So, to avoid this problem, you can use a function like the following, in addition to the volume checks recommended in the article:

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| This function normalizes the volume according to the minimum volume change step                                    |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double NormalizeVolume(double Lot)
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- Minimal and maximal allowed volume for trade operations
   double LotMin  = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   double LotMax  = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
//--- Get minimal step of volume changing
   double LotStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

//--- Check if an execution error occurred
   if(GetLastError() != ERR_SUCCESS)
     {
      return(WRONG_VALUE);
     }

//--- Normalizes the volume
   Lot = LotMin + MathFloor((Lot - LotMin) / LotStep) * LotStep;
   Lot = NormalizeDouble(MathMin(LotMax, MathMax(LotMin, Lot)), 2);

//--- Normalized volume
   return(Lot);
  }


 
Ignacio Esteban Barreira Lang #:

done it, but so wierd aye, like now ive run checks on checkvolumevalue and checkmoneyfortrade before any trade set and made some changes and get this error! where it says invalid volume 0, still I have no 0 volume trades on my system, also I run the tester and same all working fine and no 0 volume trades or errores, going mad with this issues XD 

mm well I had normalized everything already, anyways I did it again with your code, still same error, pretty weird as EURUSD can be traded with 0.01 and 0.02 lots which is what the EA is sending orders. Tests are doing good as well is rare I get this errors of volume = 0 errors

then DONE!, simply added a filter to lots>0 before every order.
 

saw this case before in someone's EA, but he fixed it

Do you have somewhere in the code where it tries to calculate a minimum lot size from the broker?  for example by means of the LotsMin() function from SymbolInfo.mqh


This can easily return 0.00 for the lotsize unless you call the name function before using it

CSymbolInfo m_symbol; 

m_symbol.Name(Symbol());

double minvol = m_symbol.LotsMin();
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