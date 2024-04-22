Desperate "No trading operations" error

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Several days trying to correct this fateful error, reading on the forum and following the recommendations of pre-publication checks on the Market at: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555.

I have already implemented the following checks:
1.- Insufficient funds
2.- Invalid volumes
3.- Takeprofit and StopLoss respecting minimum levels. 
4.- Checking automatic trading activation.

Although the EA is oriented for Bitcoin in H1 it has no limitation to use it in another asset or timeframe. It only opens buy and sell operations when there are different circumstances, once the operation is open it will make trailing stop until it touches the same and closes. The EA is working in demo and real account but it is not able to pass the Market validation here. I have even tested it by lowering the conditions to open trades and nothing.

And yes, I am desperate and about to "throw in the towel". One day after another the same error. If it is an error that can occur for different causes...why don't they detail the specific cause that generates it? I think the validator should be more precise.

Can someone give me a hand? Life is short...



The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
Don't give up brother, I have searched the web ,YouTube etc.. trying to fix my risk percentage calculation on gold and indices for the last 2 months until I finally found a useful article (not in my native language). No one on this forum will actually help they just give you the same old info that is rotating around for the last 10 years here. From the looks of it, something to do with the symbols that have the USD currency. Check your code and I hope someone can help with your problem. Cheers 🍻
 
Bosco Antonio Vega #Don't give up brother, I have searched the web ,YouTube etc.. trying to fix my risk percentage calculation on gold and indices for the last 2 months until I finally found a useful article (not in my native language). No one on this forum will actually help they just give you the same old info that is rotating around for the last 10 years here. From the looks of it, something to do with the symbols that have the USD currency. Check your code and I hope someone can help with your problem. Cheers 🍻

This type of comment discourages those who might just be willing to help... But, come on...

 
Juan Carlos Alarcon RuizSeveral days trying to correct this fateful error, reading on the forum and following the recommendations of pre-publication checks on the Market at: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555. I have already implemented the following checks: 1.- Insufficient funds 2.- Invalid volumes 3.- Takeprofit and StopLoss respecting minimum levels. 4.- Checking automatic trading activation. Although the EA is oriented for Bitcoin in H1 it has no limitation to use it in another asset or timeframe. It only opens buy and sell operations when there are different circumstances, once the operation is open it will make trailing stop until it touches the same and closes. The EA is working in demo and real account but it is not able to pass the Market validation here. I have even tested it by lowering the conditions to open trades and nothing. And yes, I am desperate and about to "throw in the towel". One day after another the same error. If it is an error that can occur for different causes...why don't they detail the specific cause that generates it? I think the validator should be more precise. Can someone give me a hand? Life is short...

When you run your EA in the strategy tester on the symbols and timeframes checked in automatic validation, does the EA open positions frequently, rarely, or not at all?

EDIT.1: ... Using the default settings of the input parameters.
 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira # :

Cuando ejecuta su EA en el probador de estrategias con los símbolos y plazos verificados en la validación automática, ¿el EA abre posiciones con frecuencia, rara vez o nunca?

EDITAR.1: ...  Usando la configuración predeterminada de los parámetros de entrada.

Thank you for your suggestion. Yes, I have tested and with the default settings it does open positions in the validator assets.

 
Juan Carlos Alarcon Ruiz #Thank you for your suggestion. Yes, I have tested and with the default settings it does open positions in the validator assets.

You are welcome!! 👍

 
Antonio Vega # : No te rindas hermano, he buscado en la web, YouTube, etc. tratando de arreglar mi cálculo de porcentaje de riesgo en oro e índices durante los últimos 2 meses hasta que finalmente encontré un artículo útil (no en mi idioma nativo ). Nadie en este foro realmente te ayudará, solo te brindar la misma información antigua que ha estado circulando aquí durante los últimos 10 años. Por lo que parece, algo que ver con los símbolos que tiene la moneda USD. Verifica tu código y espero que alguien pueda ayudarte con tu problema. Saludos 🍻

Antonio, can you be more specific with that article and the relationship to USD symbols? Thanks

 
Juan Carlos Alarcon Ruiz #Thank you for your suggestion. Yes, I have tested and with the default settings it does open positions in the validator assets.

From your response, I understood that you had identified the problem reported in the opening of the topic. Has the initial problem been resolved?

 

No Vinicius, the problem is still not solved. One doubt I have is if the validations, for example of correct volumes, should just warn them or correct them and leave them in the minimum volume allowed, for example.

 
Juan Carlos Alarcon Ruiz #No Vinicius, the problem is still not solved. One doubt I have is if the validations, for example of correct volumes, should just warn them or correct them and leave them in the minimum volume allowed, for example.

It must be corrected, Juan. For example: if the EA uses a fixed volume parameter and by default this volume is set at 0.01, but during validation testing the tested symbols do not allow volume 0.01, then the EA does not open a position and will not be able to be published. So, to avoid this problem, you can use a function like the following, in addition to the volume checks recommended in the article:

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| This function normalizes the volume according to the minimum volume change step                                    |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double NormalizeVolume(double Lot)
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- Minimal and maximal allowed volume for trade operations
   double LotMin  = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   double LotMax  = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
//--- Get minimal step of volume changing
   double LotStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

//--- Check if an execution error occurred
   if(GetLastError() != ERR_SUCCESS)
     {
      return(WRONG_VALUE);
     }

//--- Normalizes the volume
   Lot = LotMin + MathFloor((Lot - LotMin) / LotStep) * LotStep;
   Lot = NormalizeDouble(MathMin(LotMax, MathMax(LotMin, Lot)), 2);

//--- Normalized volume
   return(Lot);
  }
 
There was an error in some variable to analyze the volume and that has been solved. I have added a new Free margin control, even though I was already validating it. This seems to work now, which I celebrate. The problem I have is in the logic of the Expert Advisor to open operations, to do this I have to measure the size of the previous candle that must exceed a value and the variation of the Bollinger bands that must also exceed a coefficient. And this does not work when the validator tests it with other assets and timeframes, which is why it returns "No trading operations". They are not prohibited restrictions but programming logic. So how is this solved?
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